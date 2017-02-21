HELSINKI, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion delivers a Large Project worth 5 million for a clinic building in Germany

Caverion has signed a contract with ELBLANDKLINIKEN Stiftung & Co. KG on the delivery of a Large Project for the expansion and renovation of a clinic building in Riesa, Germany. The contract has a volume of approximately EUR 5 million. The delivery includes the technical disciplines of Heating, Sanitation and Cooling. After completion of the technical installations, Caverion and ELBLANDKLINIKEN enter into a five year agreement concerning Technical Maintenance.

The current clinic, a ten-storey building from the 1970s, will undergo a comprehensive rehabilitation. Next to it a newly constructed two-storey building will house the emergency room, radiology, dialysis and other departments. The gross floor area is about 19,000 square meters. The work is being performed while the clinic is in operation.

"In sensitive buildings such as hospitals it's particularly important to create an ideal indoor climate because it has a positive impact on the patients' well-being and healing process. Caverion has the necessary expertise to implement demanding clinic projects like this. More of our clients are willing to rely on one partner on technical installations and technical maintenance," says Werner Kühn, Executive Vice President & CEO, Division Germany of Caverion.

Caverion's delivery will be completed in 2021. The maintenance agreement runs until 2026.

ELBLANDKLINIKEN belongs to Caverion's public healthcare client segment.

