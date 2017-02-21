AMRI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results and Provides 2017 Outlook

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AMRI (NASDAQ: AMRI) today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 and provided an outlook for 2017.

Highlights:

Fourth quarter total revenue of $191.3 million , up 51% from 2015

, up 51% from 2015 Full year total revenue of $570.5 million , up 42% from 2015

, up 42% from 2015 Fourth quarter reported basic and diluted EPS $(0.37) ; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.34

; non-GAAP diluted EPS of Full year reported basic and diluted EPS $(1.83) ; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.95

; non-GAAP diluted EPS of Fourth quarter reported net loss of $15.4 million ; non-GAAP net income of $14.8 million

; non-GAAP net income of Full year reported net loss of $70.2 million ; non-GAAP net income of $37.1 million

; non-GAAP net income of Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million , up 38% from 2015

, up 38% from 2015 Full year adjusted EBITDA of $102.0 million , up 36% from 2015



Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion of these measures and reconciliations to U.S. GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Tables 1, 2 and 3.



"We had a number of successes in 2016 that give us confidence in our growth trajectory for 2017 and beyond," said William S. Marth, president and chief executive officer, AMRI. "Through key acquisitions and organic initiatives, we have scaled our business and strengthened our service offerings in complex science, expanded our global footprint and commercial portfolio of APIs to more than 240, and increased our capacity to address the growing demand for pharmaceutical outsourcing.

Marth continued, "Our strategic vision has been to build a preeminent global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a complete suite of services to meet the needs of both large pharmaceutical and smaller biotechnology companies. Specialized services, such as extractables and leachables testing, complement our key product offerings and expertise with sterile products, steroids, controlled substances, high potency compounds, monobactams and hormones. We believe we are well-positioned to capture significant business as more companies outsource their contract research, testing and manufacturing services."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Results



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $191.3 million, an increase of 51% compared to total revenue of $126.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Total contract revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $189.5 million, an increase of 54% compared to contract revenue of $123.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Contract margins reported under GAAP were 20% in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with 25% for the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP contract gross margins were 30% for the fourth quarter of 2016, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP contract gross margins reflect growth within our Discovery and Development Services (DDS) business, offset by the addition of Euticals to our Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business and a decline in our Drug Product (DP) margins.

Recurring royalty revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1.9 million, down from $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, due primarily to a decline of royalties from the net sales of certain amphetamine salts sold by Teva Pharmaceuticals, partially offset by the addition of royalties resulting from our partner's sales of nitroprusside.

Reported research and development expense in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $4.8 million, up from $2.7 million in the fourth quarter 2015. Non-GAAP research and development expense in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $4.9 million, up from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter 2015, reflecting increased investment in collaboration agreements and our API portfolio.

Reported selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $32.3 million, up 46% from $22.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP SG&A expense in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $24.8 million, up 52% from $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, due largely to additional SG&A from acquired businesses and investments we have made in key support functions.

Reported net loss was $(15.4) million, or $(0.37) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2015, due primarily to increased operating expenses associated with the expanded business. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $14.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $14.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share in 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $36.7 million, an increase of 38% from $26.7 million in the fourth quarter 2015.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures for the 2016 and 2015 reporting periods, please see Tables 1-3 at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2016 Results

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $570.5 million, an increase of 42% compared to total revenue of $402.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015.

Contract revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $560.4 million, an increase of 46% compared to contract revenue of $384.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2015 due primarily to the acquisitions of Euticals and Gadea Pharmaceuticals (Gadea).

Contract gross margins reported under GAAP were 22% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016, compared to 23% in 2015. Non-GAAP contract gross margins were 30% for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2016, compared with 26% for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2015.

Recurring royalty revenue for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2016 was $10.0 million, a decrease of 43% from $17.6 million in 2015, due to the expiration of Allegra (fexofenadine) royalties in the second quarter of 2015. Recurring royalty revenue for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 includes $6.4 million from the net sales of mixed amphetamine salts, royalties from an API sourced from our business in Spain and royalties from net sales of nitroprusside.

Reported net loss was $(70.2) million, or $(1.83) per basic and diluted share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016, compared to a reported net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015, due primarily to increased operating expenses associated with the expanded business. Non-GAAP net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 was $37.1 million or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $33.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015. Non-GAAP net income for 2016 reflects the contribution from recently acquired businesses, offset by a $7.6 million decline in royalty income.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 was $102.0 million, an increase of $26.8 million or 36%, compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015.

The fourth quarter and full year 2016 reported GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income, reported basic and diluted EPS and non-GAAP EPS results reported herein are based on an estimated tax provision that may be subject to adjustment as the Company completes the preparation of its 2016 consolidated financial statements. Any changes to the results reported herein will be set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

At December 31, 2016, AMRI had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $50.8 million, compared to $45.0 million at September 30, 2016 and $52.3 million at December 31, 2015, respectively.

Segment Results

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)





































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited; $ in thousands)

2016

2015

2016

2015

















API Contract Revenue

$ 128,120

$ 70,867

$ 337,835

$ 204,868 API Royalty Revenue

1,239

3,380

9,391

12,077 API Total Revenue

$ 129,359

$ 74,247

$ 347,226

$ 216,945

















Cost of Contract Revenue

$ 107,640

$ 54,243

$ 272,867

$ 154,670

















Contract Gross Profit

$ 20,479

$ 16,624

$ 64,967

$ 50,198 Contract Gross Margin

16.0%

23.5%

19.2%

24.5%

















Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (1)

$ 39,954

$ 21,739

$ 105,191

$ 59,200 Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (1)

31.2%

30.7%

31.1%

28.9%

















Gross Profit (2)

$ 21,719

$ 20,004

$ 74,358

$ 62,275 Gross Margin (2)

16.8%

26.9%

21.4%

28.7%

















Non-GAAP Gross Profit (1) (2)

$ 41,194

$ 25,119

$ 114,582

$ 71,277 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) (2)

31.8%

33.8%

33.0%

32.9%

















(1) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

















(2) Includes royalties

API contract revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 81% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 primarily due to $69 million of incremental revenue from the acquisition of Euticals, partially offset by lower revenue at our Rensselaer, N.Y. facility.

API reported contract gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2016, decreased 8 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, inclusive of the impact of acquisition accounting associated with Euticals. API non-GAAP contract gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased slightly from the fourth quarter of 2015, reflecting an enhanced product mix and operational enhancements.

API royalty revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 declined $2.1 million from 2015, reflecting lower royalties from the net sales of mixed amphetamine salts.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016, API contract revenue increased $133.0 million or 65% from the year ended December 31, 2015, due primarily to $156.2 million of incremental revenue from the acquisitions of Gadea and Euticals, partially offset by lower organic revenue associated with the timing of product transfers from the Holywell, UK site closure.

API reported contract gross margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 decreased 5 percentage points compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015, inclusive of the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the acquisitions of Gadea and Euticals. API non-GAAP contract gross margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 increased 2 percentage points compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015, driven by the margins realized on Gadea and legacy AMRI revenues.

Drug Discovery Services (DDS)





































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited; $ in thousands)

2016

2015

2016

2015

















DDS Contract Revenue (1)

$ 26,984

$ 22,325

$ 104,472

$ 83,059 Cost of Contract Revenue (1)

16,652

16,045

70,430

61,180 Contract Gross Profit

$ 10,332

$ 6,280

$ 34,042

$ 21,879 Contract Gross Margin

38.3%

28.1%

32.6%

26.3%

















Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (2)

$ 10,468

$ 6,736

$ 35,974

$ 23,497 Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin(2)

38.8%

30.2%

34.4%

28.3%

















(1) A portion of the 2015 amounts were reclassified from DDS to DP to better align business activities within our reporting segments.

(2) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

DDS contract revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, due primarily to incremental revenue of $4.3 million from the acquisition of Whitehouse Laboratories and Euticals, and organic growth in the underlying business.

DDS reported contract gross margin increased 10 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. DDS non-GAAP contract gross margin increased 9 percentage points for the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, driven by the margins realized on Whitehouse Laboratories' revenue and greater efficiencies in our discovery services.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016, DDS contract revenue increased 26% from the 2015 period due primarily to the acquisition of Whitehouse Laboratories and Euticals, and organic growth in the underlying business.

DDS reported contract gross margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 increased 6 percentage points compared with the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015. DDS non-GAAP contract gross margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 increased 6 percentage points from the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015, driven by the margins realized on Whitehouse Laboratories' revenues and operational efficiencies.

Drug Product (DP)





































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited; $ in thousands)

2016

2015

2016

2015

















DP Contract Revenue (1)

$ 23,705

$ 29,841

$ 98,377

$ 96,810 DP Royalty Revenue

$ 629

$ -

$ 629

$ -



$ 24,335

$ 29,841

$ 99,006

$ 96,810

















Cost of Contract Revenue (1)

19,643

22,228

76,343

79,677

















Contract Gross Profit

$ 4,062

$ 7,613

$ 22,033

$ 17,133 Contract Gross Margin

17.1%

25.5%

22.4%

17.7%

















Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (2)

$ 4,173

$ 8,185

$ 22,701

$ 18,506 Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (2)

17.6%

27.4%

23.1%

19.1%

















Gross Profit (3)

$ 4,692

$ 7,613

$ 22,663

$ 17,133 Gross Margin (3)

19.3%

25.5%

22.9%

17.7%

















Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) (3)

$ 4,802

$ 8,185

$ 23,330

$ 18,506 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) (3)

19.7%

27.4%

23.6%

19.1%

















(1) A portion of the 2015 amounts were reclassified from DDS to DP to better align business activities within our reporting segments.

















(2) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

















(3) Includes royalties

DP contract revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 decreased 21% compared to the fourth quarter 2015, primarily due to lower production volume at our Albuquerque, N.M. commercial manufacturing facility.

DP reported contract gross margin for the fourth quarter 2016 decreased 8 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. DP non-GAAP contract gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2016 decreased 9 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily due to lower volumes at our Albuquerque, N.M. facility.

DP contract revenue for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 increased 2% compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015, primarily due to the addition of Gadea.

DP reported contract gross margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 increased 5 percentage points compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015. DP non-GAAP contract gross margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 increased 4 percentage points compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015, driven by enhanced operating efficiencies at our Albuquerque, N.M. commercial manufacturing facility.

Fine Chemicals (FC)





































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited; $ in thousands)

2016

2015

2016

2015

















FC Contract Revenue

$ 10,644

$ -

$ 19,745

$ - Cost of Contract Revenue

8,650

-

18,008

- Contract Gross Profit

$ 1,994

-

$ 1,736

- Contract Gross Margin

18.7%

-

8.8%

-

















Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (1)

$ 2,554

-

$ 4,940

- Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (1)

24.0%

-

25.0%

-

















(1) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Fine Chemicals (FC) is a new reporting segment for AMRI resulting from the acquisition of Euticals. Consequently, there are no comparative prior period amounts. Non-GAAP contract gross profit and margin reflect the impact of acquisition accounting associated with the acquisition of Euticals.

Financial Outlook

AMRI's guidance takes into account a number of factors, including expected financial results for 2017, anticipated tax rates, foreign currency fluctuations and shares outstanding.

2017 Guidance

Total Revenue$710 to $740 million

Add: Negative effect of foreign exchange (1%)

Revenue growth, reported at the mid point 28%

Less: Contributions from acquisitions (1)(15% to 16%)

Revenue growth, organic (2) 7%

DDS Contract revenue growth, organic 12%

API Contract revenue growth, organic8%

DP Contract revenue growth, organic 8%

FC Contract revenue growth, organic(28%)

GAAP contract margin 26% Non-GAAP contract margin (3)~29%

GAAP R&D expense, as a percent of revenue 2%

Non-GAAP R&D expense, as a percent of revenue 2%

GAAP SG&A, as a percent of revenue 18%

Non-GAAP SG&A, as a percent of revenue (3) 15%

GAAP Net loss ($12) to ($7) million

Non-GAAP Net income (3)$47 to $52 million

Adjusted EBITDA (3) $135 to $145 million

Adjusted EBITDA, as a percent of revenue (3) 19% to 20%

GAAP diluted EPS ($0.28) to ($0.16)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) (4)$1.08 to $1.20

Capital expenditures$35 to $40 million

Footnotes to Guidance Table

(1) Reflects the acquisition of Euticals which was completed in July 2016.

(2) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions and foreign currency translation.

(3) Refer to Table 4 included in this release for reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to forward looking GAAP financial measures.

(4) Assumes tax rate of approximately 28% and 44 million shares outstanding.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results Conference Call

AMRIwill host a conference call and webcast today at8:30 a.m. ETto discuss fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, as well as guidance for 2017.The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 208-5728 (domestic calls) or (224) 633-1279 (international calls) at 8:20 a.m. ET and entering passcode 61743127. The webcast and supplementing slides can be accessed on the company's website at www.amriglobal.com.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed for 24 hours at (855) 859-2056 (domestic calls) or (404) 537-3406(international calls) and entering passcode 75749093. Replays of the webcast can also be accessed for up to 90 days after the call via the investor area of the company's website at http://ir.amriglobal.com.



AboutAMRI

Albany Molecular Research Inc.(AMRI) is a global contract research and manufacturing organization that has been working with the Life Sciences industry to improve patient outcomes and the quality of life for more than two decades. With locations inNorth America, Europe andAsia, our key business segments include Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP), and Fine Chemicals (FC). For more information about AMRI, please visit our website at www.amriglobal.com or follow us on Twitter (@amriglobal).

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the estimates under "Financial Outlook" and statements regarding, among other things, the performance of the Company's previously acquired businesses, the strength of the Company's commercial operations and prospects, projections regarding future revenues and financial performance, and the Company's momentum and long-term growth. The words "outlook", "guidance", "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "may", "plans", "predicts", "will", "potential", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which the Company may not be able to predict and may not be within the Company's control. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate its acquired businesses and achieve the expected financial results; ongoing headwinds in the U.S. and other world economies which could lead to overall softness in the markets the Company serves; difficulty in raising new capital to support the Company's business, including financing our debt obligations, capital expenditures and acquisitions; trends in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' outsourcing of manufacturing services and chemical research and development, including softness in these markets; the success of the sales of the products for which the Company receives royalties; the risk that the Company will not be able to replicate either in the short or long term the revenue stream that has historically been derived from the royalties payable under the Allegra® license agreements; the risk that clients may terminate or reduce demand under any strategic or multi-year deal; the Company's ability to enforce its intellectual property and technology rights; the Company's ability to successfully comply with heightened FDA scrutiny on aseptic fill/finish operations; the results of further FDA inspections; the Company's ability to effectively maintain compliance with applicable FDA and DEA regulations; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; and the Company's ability to take advantage of proprietary technology and expand the scientific tools available to it; as well as those risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2016, subsequent Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC and the Company's other SEC filings. The financial guidance offered by senior management with respect to 2017 represents a point-in-time estimate and is based on information as of the date of this press release. Senior management has made numerous assumptions in providing this guidance which, while believed to be reasonable, may not prove to be accurate. Numerous factors, including those noted above, may cause actual results to differ materially from the guidance provided. The Company expressly disclaims any current intention or obligation to update the guidance provided or any other forward-looking statement in this press release to reflect future events or changes in facts assumed for purposes of providing this guidance or otherwise affecting the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we have presented non-GAAP measures of contract gross profit, contract gross margin, gross profit, gross margin, net income, and earnings per diluted share, adjusted to exclude certain charges (and gains when applicable) that relate to specific events or transactions, such as impairment charges, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, business acquisition costs, realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency transactions related to business acquisitions, non-recurring professional fees, ERP implementation costs, insurance recoveries on business interruption events, and gains on sales of facilities in the 2016 and 2015 periods presented. Management typically excludes these amounts when evaluating our operating performance and believes that the resulting non-GAAP measures provide investors with a consistent basis for comparison across periods and, therefore, are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance.

Our U.S. GAAP measures are also adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges (and gains when applicable) such as non-cash debt interest and amortization charges, share-based compensation expense, acquisition accounting inventory adjustments, and acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization for the periods presented for 2016 and 2015. Management typically excludes the amounts described above when evaluating our operating performance and believes that the resulting non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance.

We have also presented the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA, which in addition to the items excluded above, further excludes the impact of interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and income tax expense or benefit.

We believe presentation of our non-GAAP measures enhances an overall understanding of our historical financial performance because we believe these measures are an indication of the performance of our base business. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as a basis for evaluating our financial performance as well as for budgeting and forecasting of future periods. For these reasons, we believe they can be useful to investors. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in Tables 1-3.

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures has been included in Table 4.





Albany Molecular Research,Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)







ThreeMonthsEnded

TwelveMonthsEnded (Dollars in thousands, except for per share data)



December31,

2016



December31,

2015



December31,

2016

December31,

2015

















Contract revenue

$ 189,454

$ 123,032

$ 560,430

$ 384,738 Recurring royalties



1,868



3,380



10,020



17,618 Total revenue



191,322



126,412



570,450



402,356

























Cost of contract revenue



152,586



92,516



437,649



295,527 Technology incentive award



-



-



-



554 Research and development



4,757



2,696



16,046



5,474 Selling, general and administrative



32,308



22,183



122,136



77,394 Restructuring and other charges



4,158



2,160



10,252



5,988 Impairment charges



2,925



615



3,126



3,770 Total operating expenses



196,734



120,170



589,209



388,707

























(Loss) income from operations



(5,412)



6,242



(18,759)



13,649

























Interest expense, net



(13,009)



(6,806)



(39,923)



(19,338) Other income (expense), net



5,930



319



(1,276)



2,220

























Loss before income taxes



(12,492)



(245)



(59,959)



(3,469)

























Income tax expense (benefit)



2,920



(2,030)



10,212



(1,168)

























Net (loss) income

$ (15,412)

$ 1,785

$ (70,171)

$ (2,301)

























Basic (loss) income per share

$ (0.37)

$ 0.05

$ (1.83)

$ (0.07)

























Diluted (loss) income per share

$ (0.37)

$ 0.05

$ (1.83)

$ (0.07)

Table 1: Reconciliation of three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 reported contract gross profit and contract gross margin to non-GAAP contract gross profit and non-GAAP contract gross margin:

Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

December 31,



2016

2015

2016

2015

















Consolidated Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 189,454

$ 123,032

$ 560,430

$ 384,738 Consolidated Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

152,586

92,516

437,649

295,527 Consolidated Contract Gross Profit, as reported

36,868

30,516

122,781

89,211

















add: Share-based compensation expense

239

213

1,159

936 add: Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

13,766

5,026

33,347

8,107 add: Acquisition accounting depreciation

6,276

615

11,785

2,661 add: Business acquisition costs

-

289

-

289 Non-GAAP Consolidated Contract Gross Profit

$ 57,150

$ 36,659

$ 169,073

$ 101,204 Consolidated Contract Gross Margin, as reported

19.5%

24.8%

21.9%

23.2% Non-GAAP Consolidated Contract Gross Margin

30.2%

29.8%

30.2%

26.3%



































DDS Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 26,984

$ 22,325

$ 104,472

$ 83,059 DDS Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

16,652

16,045

70,430

61,180 DDS Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

10,332

6,280

34,042

21,879

















add: Share-based compensation expense

130

146

882

595 add: Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

(253)

-

(54)

- add: Acquisition accounting depreciation

259

310

1,104

1,023 Non-GAAP DDS Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 10,468

$ 6,736

$ 35,974

$ 23,497 DDS Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

38.3%

28.1%

32.6%

26.3% Non-GAAP DDS Segment Contract Gross Margin

38.8%

30.2%

34.4%

28.3%



































API Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 128,120

$ 70,867

$ 337,835

$ 204,868 API Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

107,640

54,243

272,867

154,670 API Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

20,479

16,624

64,967

50,198

















add: Share-based compensation expense

62

41

231

230 add: Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

14,090

5,026

31,111

8,107 add: Acquisition accounting depreciation

5,323

48

8,882

665 Non-GAAP API Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 39,954

$ 21,739

$ 105,191

$ 59,200 API Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

16.0%

23.5%

19.2%

24.5% Non-GAAP API Segment Contract Gross Margin

31.2%

30.7%

31.1%

28.9%



































DP Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 23,705

$ 29,841

$ 98,377

$ 96,810 DP Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

19,643

22,228

76,343

79,677 DP Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

4,062

7,613

22,033

17,133

















add: Share-based compensation expense

47

26

122

111 add: Acquisition accounting depreciation

63

257

545

973 add: Business acqusition costs

-

289

-

289 Non-GAAP DP Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 4,173

$ 8,185

$ 22,701

$ 18,506 DP Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

17.1%

25.5%

22.4%

17.7% Non-GAAP DP Segment Contract Gross Margin

17.6%

27.4%

23.1%

19.1%



































FC Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 10,644

$ -

$ 19,745

$ - FC Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

8,650

-

18,008

- FC Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

1,994

-

1,736

-

















add: Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

(71)

-

2,290

- add: Acquisition accounting depreciation

630

-

913

- Non-GAAP FC Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 2,554

$ -

$ 4,940

$ - FC Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

18.7%

-

8.8%

- Non-GAAP FC Segment Contract Gross Margin

24.0%

-

25.0%

-

Table 2: Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2016

2015

2016

2015

















Consolidated net (loss) income, as reported

$ (15,412)

$ 1,785

$ (70,171)

$ (2,301) Share-based compensation expense

2,066

1,555

8,430

6,371 Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

13,766

5,026

33,347

8,107 Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

8,884

2,337

21,038

7,094 Intellectual property impairment

-

-

201

- Income tax effects of Non-GAAP adjustments

(2,084)

(5,180)

(12,365)

(13,785) Non-recurring income tax adjustments

-

-

8,467

- Non-cash interest and amortization charges

5,067

2,712

15,972

8,932 Foreign exchange loss on business acquisition

-

-

7,180

- Gain on sale of Syracuse facility

-

-

(158)

- Insurance recovery

(7,385)

-

(7,385)

(600) Restructuring and other charges

7,094

2,775

13,188

9,758 Business acquistion costs

1,304

2,362

13,559

5,664 Executive transition charges

-

7

7

1,412 ERP implementation costs

1,012

660

4,661

1,425 Non-recurring professional fees

130

66

730

892 Legal settlement

406

-

406

- Non-GAAP net income

$ 14,848

$ 14,105

$ 37,106

$ 32,969



































Consolidated Basic (loss) earnings per share, as reported

$ (0.37)

$ 0.05

$ (1.83)

$ (0.07) Effects of Non-GAAP adjustments

0.72

0.36

2.80

1.06 Non-GAAP Basic earnings per share

$ 0.35

$ 0.41

$ 0.97

$ 0.99



































Consolidated Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported

$ (0.37)

$ 0.05

$ (1.83)

$ (0.07) Effects of Non-GAAP adjustments

0.71

0.35

2.78

1.03 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.34

$ 0.40

$ 0.95

$ 0.96



































Consolidated Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 152,586

$ 92,516

$ 437,649

$ 295,527 Share-based compensation expense

(239)

(213)

(1,159)

(936) Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

(13,766)

(5,026)

(33,347)

(8,107) Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

(6,276)

(615)

(11,785)

(2,661) Business acquisition costs

-

(289)

-

(289) Non-GAAP Cost of Contract Revenue

$ 132,304

$ 86,373

$ 391,357

$ 283,534



































Consolidated Research and Development, as reported

$ 4,757

$ 2,696

$ 16,046

$ 5,474 Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

173

-

64

- Non-GAAP Research and development

$ 4,930

$ 2,696

$ 16,110

$ 5,474



































Consolidated Selling, general and administrative, as reported

$ 32,308

$ 22,183

$ 122,136

$ 77,394 Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

(2,780)

(1,722)

(9,316)

(4,433) Share-based compensation expense

(1,827)

(1,342)

(7,271)

(5,435) Business acquistion costs

(1,306)

(2,073)

(13,561)

(5,375) Executive transition charges

-

(7)

(7)

(1,412) ERP implementation costs

(1,012)

(660)

(4,661)

(1,425) Non-recurring professional fees

(130)

(66)

(730)

(892) Legal settlement

(406)

-

(406)

- Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative

$ 24,847

$ 16,313

$ 86,184

$ 58,422



































Consolidated Interest expense, as reported

$ (13,009)

$ (6,806)

$ (39,923)

$ (19,338) Non-cash interest and amortization charges

5,067

2,712

15,972

8,932 Non-GAAP Interest expense

$ (7,943)

$ (4,094)

$ (23,952)

$ (10,406)



































Consolidated Other income (expense), as reported

$ 5,930

$ 319

$ (1,276)

$ 2,220 Foreign exchange loss on business acquisition

-

-

7,180

- Gain on sale of Syracuse facility

-

-

(158)

- Insurance recovery

(7,385)

-

(7,385)

(600) Non-GAAP Other (expense) income

$ (1,455)

$ 319

$ (1,640)

$ 1,620

Table 3: Reconciliation of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 reported net (loss) income to adjusted EBITDA:









Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December31,2016

December31,2015

December31,2016

December31,2015 Net (loss) income, as reported

$ (15,412)

$ 1,785

$ (70,171)

$ (2,301) Income tax expense (benefit)

2,920

(2,030)

10,212

(1,168) Interest expense, net

13,009

6,806

39,923

19,338 Depreciation and amortization

17,774

8,421

47,865

27,091 EBITDA

18,292

14,982

27,829

42,960 Impairment charges

2,925

615

3,126

3,770 Restructuring and other charges

4,158

1,382

10,252

5,210 Executive transition costs

-

7

7

1,412 Business acquisition costs

1,304

2,362

13,559

5,664 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments

13,766

5,026

33,347

8,107 ERP Implementation costs

1,012

660

4,661

1,425 Non-recurring professional fees

130

66

730

892 Share-based compensation expense

2,066

1,555

8,430

6,371 Insurance recovery

(7,385)

-

(7,385)

(600) Gain on sale of facility

-

-

(158)

- Foreign exchange loss on acquisition

-

-

7,180

- Legal settlement

406

-

406

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36,675

$ 26,655

$ 101,985

$ 75,211

Table 4: Reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to forward looking GAAP financial measures:



When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, it is difficult for the Company to anticipate the need for, or magnitude of, any presently unforeseen one-time restructuring expense or business acquisition costs. As a result, the Company has prepared the below reconciliation using estimates of reconciling items that are currently expected to be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. The Company is unable to include all reconciling items at this time without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to variability, complexity and limited visibility to events or conditions in future periods.

