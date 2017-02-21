FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry.

MediXall today has signed a Strategic Agreement with Renaissance Health System of Florida, Inc. (RHSFL) that would provide MediXall with access to more than 2,000 healthcare providers in the State of Florida. Together, these more than 2,000 healthcare providers comprise one of the largest credentialed provider networks within geographic areas that include more than 70% of the nearly 21 million residents in the State.

The agreement calls for MediXall, in collaboration with RHSFL, to contact this provider network and offer them the opportunity to be "early adopters" on the MediXaid™ e-commerce platform presently in development. RHSFL had identified and credentialed some of the best healthcare practices in wide range of fields throughout the 37 counties in Florida; practices that range from diagnostic centers, primary care, specialty care, as well as ancillary care physician practices.

Carl L. Larsen, MediXall Chief Operating Officer, noted that over a five-year period RHSFL developed and maintained one of the most enviable networks of healthcare providers in the State of Florida. "We will use the access to these providers to bring them onboard in what we believe will be a revolutionary new healthcare marketplace providing consumers the free market competition to achieve the best cost, high transparency and a convenient and uncomplicated internet accessible platform that meets the requirements of today's discriminating consumer. Our marketing campaign is being finalized and will begin shortly in anticipation of the launch of our MediXaid™ platform by the summer of 2017."

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid™, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

