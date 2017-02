X-Elio Energy has ordered 127,000 of Yingli's YL265P-29b multi-crystalline solar panels for a 33.7 MW array it is developing at an undisclosed location in Japan. The installation is expected to generate 39,400 MWh of electricity per year upon completion in October. Yingli will also supply 52,650 of its YL320P-35b multi-crystalline modules for a 16.9 MW project that X-Elio is building in Hayato, Kagoshima prefecture.The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...