Opinion of the Board of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" on the compulsory and final expression of a stock redemption offer of Gatis Štaks



On the 20th of February 2017 akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" stockholder Gatis Štaks (personal code 260576-11140, address: "Birzites", Valgalciems, Roja parish, Roja district, LV-3284, Latvia) expressed a compulsory and final stock redemption offer (hereinafter referred to as the Offer). The Offer was expressed in accordance with the Financial and Capital Market Commission decision No 35, dated 16th of February 2017.



The Board of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba", having evaluated the Offer of Gatis Štaks, provides the following an opinion:



1) Gatis Štaks owns 95.41% (ninety-five and 41/100 percent) of the total number of voting shares of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba".



2) The Board of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" deems the expressed Offer corresponding to provisions of the Financial Instrument Market Law.



3) The Board of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" evaluates positively the expressed Offer of Gatis Štaks and specifies that existence of Gatis Štaks as the only stockholder will accelerate the decision making and allow akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" to focus on the main areas of activity more effectively as well as to react to market changes in a timely manner, facilitating the process for the further development of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba".



4) In accordance with the announcement on the Offer provided for the Board of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" and after the akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" stock redemption and stock exclusion from the regulated market, Gatis Štaks will continue commercial activity based on the approved strategy and kinds of activity provided for in the Articles of association.



The Offer of Gatis Štaks will not directly or indirectly influence on the further activity of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba" and its employment policy, strategic plans, the number of employees, the location of the commercial activity of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba".



Yours sincerely,



the Board of akciju sabiedriba "Talsu mežrupnieciba"



Office manager



Alda Kiore



+371 63274257



tmr@tmr.lv