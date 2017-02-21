NEW YORK, 2017-02-21 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) ("FXCM" or the "Company"), today announced that it will change the Company's name to Global Brokerage, Inc. and the trading ticker symbol will change to "GLBR" expected to be effective at the opening of trading on February 27, 2017. The Company's Common Stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market and the new CUSIP will be 37891B109.



Mr. William Ahdout submitted his resignation to FXCM from his position serving as a Director on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.



Mr. Drew Niv submitted his resignation to FXCM from his positions serving as a Director and Chairman of the Board effective immediately. Mr. Niv will also resign as Chief Executive Officer, effective upon the selection and appointment of a successor. The Company feels it is important for Mr. Niv to stay in his position during this transition period and to serve as an advisor to the newly appointed successor to assure an orderly transition.



The Company's Board, with the recommendation of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, appointed Mr. Bryan I. Reyhani to serve as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.



At this time all parties have decided that it is in the best interests of the Company for Mr. Niv and Mr. Ahdout to resign from The Board of Directors.



About FXCM Inc.



FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group).



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"]. FXCM Group is owned by FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) and Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK). Leucadia National Corporation is a multi-billion dollar diversified holding company engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a variety of businesses.



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.



