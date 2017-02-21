PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced its latest release, Jaguar, which introduces a range of new pre-built micro apps developed to rapidly simplify and mobile-enable core organizational processes for Field Services and Employee Self-Service (ESS). The Jaguar release also includes a reimagined personal mobile workspace, WorkSimple, providing users with a unified, proactive way to interact with critical business applications on the go.

New Universal Micro Apps for Field Services

This latest release builds on Capriza's recent introduction of the industry's first Universal Micro Apps, which uniquely work across widely-varied business applications. According to Gartner, by 2022, 70 percent of software interactions in enterprises will occur on mobile devices.1 Universal Micro Apps were created to address the challenges businesses face in identifying where to apply mobility to achieve the fastest time to value and the knowledge gap most organizations face in creating user-centric mobile experiences.

Field Services professionals like delivery personnel, inspectors, technicians, and maintenance crews struggle with paper-laden processes and lack easy access to corporate data, such as customer, work order, and inventory information. The new Field Services micro apps provide these employees at the edge of the enterprise with personal, contextual, and task-based workflows on their mobile devices. Specifically, the release makes it easy for personnel to access real-time inventory information, view customer details, and submit reports while in the field. This improves business agility and customer service, while reducing costs.

"Every company needs to have a mobile-first strategy," says Bruce Schinelli, CIO of railcar pooling company, TTX. "We have more than 60 locations where our field teams inspect and repair railcars. With Capriza we're able to mobilize visibility and access to information, which is essential to optimizing efficiencies and reducing costs associated with our supply chain."

New Universal Micro Apps for ESS

To address the growing number of millennial employees who admit to being disengaged at their work, 72 percent of business leaders now identify Digital HR as a top priority.2 Traditional corporate portals are based on enterprise applications that were never built for mobility and often require Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for external access.

The new ESS micro apps offer immediate mobile access to quickly and easily perform common tasks such as requesting PTO, viewing pay stubs, and searching a corporate directory. This fosters greater employee engagement and productivity, while lowering HR support costs.

WorkSimple App Reimagined

Although there are more than 2.2 million apps in the Android Play Store and two million apps in the Apple App Store,3 the average American spends 80 percent of their time using only three apps on their phone.4 As enterprises begin to mobile-enable their personnel, in order to maximize adoption and value, the experience they deliver to their users must be unified, simple, and personal.

To address this, Capriza has also redesigned the WorkSimple app to simplify how users access business applications on the go. WorkSimple provides a personalized experience that consolidates the micro apps to each individual, and intelligently sends push notifications for new tasks and updates such as awaiting approvals, updated service requests, or overdue timesheets.

Inspired by Apple's Widgets and Google Now, WorkSimple also includes a newly organized home page where critical business metrics from each micro app are consolidated and displayed as personalized Live Cards for easy access. This allows users to be more effective and agile with their daily tasks and brings a modern, exciting, consumer mobile experience to complex front-office and back-office applications.

"Taking complex enterprise business applications and simply delivering them on a smaller screen is a recipe for failure," said Simon Berman, Vice President, Product Marketing, Capriza. "Today's leading organizations have realized that a successful mobile strategy is centered around how best to enable users to complete everyday tasks. That has been our approach and what's driving our customers' success."

Capriza's Jaguar release is generally available today. Visit www.capriza.com/product to learn more.

ClickToTweet: Capriza Expands Industry's First Suite of Universal Micro Apps with Jaguar Release http://bit.ly/2lELFMs enterprisemobility via @capriza

1 Gartner, Predicts 2017: Mobile Apps and Their Development, 1 December 2016

2 Deloitte (2016), Engagement: Always On, 2016 Global Human Capital Trends

3 statista Number of apps available in leading app stores, June 2016

4 comScore 2015 U.S. Mobile App Report, 15 September 2015

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capriza

Capriza mobile-enables your core applications to make it easy to do business inside and outside your organization. Capriza's enterprise mobility platform empowers IT and business units to mobile-enable critical business workflows in a matter of days without any coding, APIs or integration. Capriza disrupts the speed and economics of the enterprise mobility journey by extending the capabilities of existing applications from SAP, Oracle, Salesforce as well as custom-built solutions in a simple and useable way, onto any smartphone or tablet. Founded in 2011 by former executives of Mercury Interactive, Capriza is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, Tenaya Capital, Harmony Partners, Allen & Company, Entre Capital and Vintage Investment.

