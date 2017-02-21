DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - EMS Software, maker of meeting and room scheduling software for enterprise organizations and academic institutions, today announced that Craig Halliday has been named CEO of the company.

Halliday is a leader in the enterprise software industry, having delivered enterprise-class solutions for customers around the world for more than 20 years. Originally from Scotland, Halliday has called Denver home since 1997. He has held leadership positions with software companies such as J.D. Edwards, PeopleSoft, Mincom, eServGlobal -- where he served as CEO -- and most recently, RPM Global.

"I am excited to join the highly talented and dedicated team at EMS Software," Halliday said. "Since 1985, organizations have relied on EMS to streamline their operations, empower their employees, reduce costs and solve many of their business challenges. I am very impressed by the caliber of customers who have been loyal to EMS over the years, and I look forward to helping to build even stronger partnerships that enable them to solve tomorrow's challenges."

EMS is a comprehensive platform that connects people with space, resources, and technology -- allowing enterprise organizations and academic institutions to streamline meeting, event, and classroom scheduling and management; implement more flexible and digitized campus and workplace strategies, gain real estate utilization statistics, and much more. EMS Software expects to make two additional product releases during 2017, evidence of the company's commitment to ongoing research and development on its platform.

About EMS Software

EMS Software' helps millions of people create great meetings. AIG, Yale University, Accenture, and thousands of others rely on EMS Software to increase productivity, attract and retain people, reduce costs, and differentiate their brand. EMS Software offers the greatest depth and breadth of functionality, the fastest and easiest way to schedule a meeting, and an exceptional customer experience. For more information, please visit www.emssoftware.com.

