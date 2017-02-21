SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Savari Inc., a Silicon Valley start-up company, today announced that the company was selected by the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) and the partnering integrator company Brandmotion to equip the majority of vehicles with its V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connected car technology. Tampa becomes the first city to feature Savari's innovative and life-saving connected car technology following the U.S. Department of Transportation's new rule for car-to-car communications. Additional DOT connected car deployments are scheduled for New York City and a portion of Interstate 80 (freeway) in Wyoming this year.

Cars, trucks, buses and trolleys will be retrofitted with Savari's On-Board-Units (OBUs) and connected car software to enable cars to "talk" to each other through Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) software. Savari's connected car solution in Tampa offers a wide range of transportation efficiency and safety applications. The Silicon Valley start-up is partnering with automotive integrator Brandmotion, the nation's leading integrator of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for in-vehicular installation. For the Tampa and other connected car projects (e.g. NYC) Savari added innovative and pioneering features to its products. Features such as dual radio with simultaneous diversity provides a flexible range of options during installation and is one of many key differentiating features for Savari in smart city deployments.

THEA is deploying V2X technology to advance its mission to improve safety and mobility, and reduce the environmental impact of the city's downtown traffic during commute and high traffic event times. V2X equipped vehicles and roadside infrastructure will be connected to the City of Tampa Transportation Management Center and existing Traffic Control System through the cloud for a seamless management experience and enhanced transit awareness.

THEA and Savari are looking at six use cases that V2X technology can significantly benefit in everyday transportation:

Reduce morning backups and congestion through downtown Reduce the risk of wrong-way entries on reversible express lanes Enhance pedestrian safety through crosswalk assist applications Improve transit signal priority optimization and safety Eliminate confusion around TECO Line trolley conflicts Enhance traffic signal coordination and traffic flow

For more details about the Tampa Connected Vehicle Roll-Out please visit http://www.its.dot.gov/pilots/pilots_thea.htm

According to the DOT and validated by numerous trials -- where Savari was the major supplier of connected car technology -- V2V technology will prevent 80 percent of all traffic accidents. This results in a reduction of hundreds of thousands of crashes every year in the U.S. alone.

For more information about Savari's V2X solutions for self-driving cars and highly autonomous vehicles, please visit www.savari.net.

Comments on the News:

"Savari has deep expertise in implementing V2X solutions for connected cars and smart cities. We take a holistic approach to connected roadways, ensuring that vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians can communicate with one another. The quality of our software and differentiating features in combination with strong support capabilities were key for Savari to be selected as the major V2X provider. We look forward to working with THEA and Brandmotion to deploy a significant number of Savari On-Board-Units," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari.

"We can make 'Safer Cars Today' through the adoption of innovative technologies like V2X for connected cars. Contributing to this important DOT smart city roll-out alongside Savari and THEA is an important step forward toward saving lives and unclogging our roadways," said Jeff Varick, Founder and President of Brandmotion.

"The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority is a technology leader and we look forward to sharing the results of the first DOT Connected Vehicle roll-out with other cities that are looking to improve safety and mobility, and making roadways more efficient. We believe the steps we're taking to enable connectivity and data-driven decision making will make downtown Tampa one of the safest places in the world. Through the elimination of most accidents and the creation of smarter, connected roadways that keep traffic flowing, we also receive the benefit of extending the life span of our existing infrastructure," said Joseph Waggoner, Executive Director at Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

About Savari

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways smarter and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software for V2X environments to support a growing portfolio of intelligent transportation services. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Detroit, Mich., Munich, Germany, Seoul, Korea and Bangalore, India. The company is comprised of a core team of industry veterans from the automotive, semiconductor, software and telecommunications industries. Savari is partnering with automotive OEMs, system integrators, chipset vendors and industry groups like the U.S. Department of Transportation. For more information, visit http://www.savari.net.

About Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA)

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is a user-financed public agency led by a Board of local citizens. Operating with no tax dollars, THEA develops and owns toll highways, including Lee Roy Selmon Expressway. THEA also owns and maintains non-tolled roads, including Brandon Parkway and Meridian Avenue, and the Selmon Greenway, a bicycle and pedestrian path through downtown Tampa. All tolls collected by THEA are reinvested into projects in Hillsborough County. For more information, visit www.tampa-xway.com.

About Brandmotion

Brandmotion is in its 11th year of working to make vehicles safer, faster. The Southfield Michigan based company was formed in 2005 as a spin-out of Tier 1 automotive supplier Johnson Controls, with a focus on integrating and distributing emerging safety, mobility and convenience features for cars and trucks already on the road. Brandmotion is a recognized brand among aftermarket installers of 12V mobile electronics and was awarded "2016 SEMA PRO Manufacturer of the Year" honors at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.



