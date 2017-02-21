Ascom, the ICT solutions provider for healthcare and other sectors unveiled new enhancements for healthcare's market-leading smart device

Ascom, the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, today unveiled its second generation Ascom Myco2 smart device at HIMSS17, where it is exhibiting and offering demos in booth #3135, February 19 23 in Orlando.

A smart handset developed specifically for healthcare, this important update to the Android-based Ascom Myco incorporates significant refinements following its initial launch in 2015. The new Ascom Myco 2 includes key requests from customers, resulting in improved usability, durability and most crucially, an expansion of its role as a critical clinical tool that delivers truly integrated workflow intelligence in the hospital.

Leading-edge acute care hospitals such as Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Canada selected the Ascom Myco to better connect their clinicians to patients, to each other and to clinical information systems such as EMRs, labs, and patient monitoring. Designed to tackle workflow inefficiencies identified by nurses such as the need to multi-task and juggle multiple interruptions, the Ascom Myco 2 is a work horse, mobilizing information and connecting the constantly changing caregiver team regardless of where they are within the hospital.

The Ascom Myco2 now features:

Android™ 5.1 Lollipop with mission-critical extensions

Higher resolution screen

Improved power management

Headset support (via micro USB)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Google Mobile Services access to Google Play store

"With the Ascom Myco 2, we've built on our industry-leading position by listening to market and customer requirements, delivering an even more powerful tool that makes complex caregiver tasks easier," says Tim Whelehan, President, Ascom North America. "Now, we not only reduce the number of steps nurses take during a shift, giving them more time bedside with patients, but the Ascom Myco 2 also helps teams innovate by connecting them to the thriving ecosystem of healthcare applications, systems and care team members. Pairing the Ascom Myco 2 with our new Unite Context collaboration platform and other applications transforms this already industry-leading tool into an indispensable centerpiece of collaborative care."

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security and retail sectors.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Ascom has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs approximately 1,200 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

For more information, visit www.ascom.us and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005020/en/

Contacts:

Ascom North America

Chris Talbot, +1-919-234-2465

Vice President, Marketing Business Development

chris.talbot@ascom.com