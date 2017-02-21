Selexis to develop cell lines for three Sanofi biologics programs using Selexis SUREtechnology Platform™

Selexis SA announced today it has entered three service agreements with Sanofi, through which Selexis will develop research cell banks using its SUREtechnology Platform.

Under the three agreements, Selexis will develop:

a cell line for a naked antibody,

a new cell line for a bispecific antibody, and

a new cell line for the expression of a complex recombinant vaccine protein.

"Our SUREtechnology Platform provides an option that biopharmaceutical companies may consider for developing both biologics and vaccine treatments," said Marco Bocci, PhD, DPharm, Selexis vice president, licensing and business development. "It's rewarding to work with Sanofi across multiple applications including vaccines."

Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the biologics and vaccine development continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.

"Selexis' technologies are innovative and nimble. We adapt to the required needs of global biopharmaceutical companies with robust pipelines targeting multiple therapeutic areas and various modes of drug and vaccine development," said Igor Fisch, PhD, Selexis chairman and chief executive officer. "We offer a one-stop solution to our partners, and this model is validated by the continued expansion of our collaborations, many of which are long-term relationships as these companies advance their candidates through the clinical development process to biologics and vaccine manufacturing."

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform™ facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 95 partners worldwide, nearly 80 drug products in clinical manufacturing and two commercial products utilizing its cell lines, Selexis has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

