SweeGen Announces Successful Commercialization of Bestevia' Reb-M

Initial product shipments to a major global beverage company were completed in January ahead of schedule

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SweeGen, Inc. announced today the successful commercialization of its Bestevia' Reb-M, the company's non-caloric and high purity stevia sweetener with an unparalleled, clean, sweet taste, which is comparable to regular table sugar. Customer feedback on the product has been exceptional, which includes a major global beverage company that recently used SweeGen's Bestevia' Reb-M in its large-scale trial for one of its bottled beverages.

SweeGen's Bestevia' Reb-M, is the first sweetener of its type to be made commercially available via bioconversion. As the global demand for sugar continues to increase while production decreases, and companies are faced with a tax on high-sugar products, SweeGen's Bestevia' Reb-M produced through enzymatic conversion becomes the obvious choice for food and beverage manufacturers, as well as consumers.

The production of SweeGen's Bestevia' Reb-M uses proprietary and patent-pending bioconversion technologies utilizing natural steviol glycosides derived from the stevia leaf to achieve a high-quality sweetener that is well suited for food and beverage applications. With expected and upcoming regulatory compliance in major markets, competitive pricing, a superior taste profile and high purity, SweeGen's Bestevia' Reb-M is clearly set apart from the competition and establishes a new standard for the sweetener industry.

About SweeGen

SweeGen is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric, non-GMO sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweetener products.

For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen's website: www.sweegen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the future outlook and performance of SweeGen, Inc., and other statements based on current management expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those that may be discussed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are only made as of the date of this release, and SweeGen, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No duty to update

SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

Contact Information

Phone: (001) 949 709 0587

Email: info@sweegen.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf