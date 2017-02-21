NCR's SelfServ™ 90 and FastLane SelfServ™ Checkout solutions were rewarded for excellence in product design

NCR Corporation, a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that it has won two awards at the iF DESIGN AWARDS 2017.

Both the NCR SelfServ™ 90 card-only checkout and the FastLane SelfServ™ Checkout were recognized for their excellent design in the Product category. The awards highlight how NCR's retail offerings provide consumers with convenient checkout options that help retailers transform their stores into the central hub of the shopping experience, providing a seamless, connected and convenient customer journey.

"NCR has a long heritage of transforming industries with technologies that are built around the consumer," said Bob Ciminera, NCR's executive vice president, Hardware Product Operations. "We are proud that our expertise in creating innovative and industry-leading products for the retail sector has been recognized by the iF DESIGN AWARDS, and look forward to continuing to develop products and solutions that set the standard in connected retail technology."

The iF DESIGN AWARDS are a world-renowned design competition, organized by Germany's oldest independent design organization the iF International Forum Design GmbH. Winning products like the NCR SelfServ 90 and FastLane SelfServ Checkout are selected by a 58-member jury of independent experts from around the world. The competition received over 5,500 entries from 59 countries this year, and acts as the seal of quality for products, projects and concepts that represent the best of design.

The NCR FastLane SelfServ Checkout Release 6 and the NCR SelfServ 90 are the newest members of NCR's self-checkout product family. They feature sleek zero-bezel displays and a responsive touchscreen which supports multi-touch, making them familiar and easy for consumers to use. Their small footprints give retailers increased flexibility in their store's front-end, and the modern design complements virtually any retail environment. More information on NCR's SelfServ 90 Kiosk can be found here, and on the FastLane SelfServ Checkout here.

