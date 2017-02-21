Indian solar PV manufacturers are still facing a series of challenges that are limiting their ability to capture a larger piece of the growing domestic market, finds new analysis by Mercom Capital Group.

With installations expected to soar past 9 GW in 2017 - more than doubling on last year's capacity growth - the opportunities appear rife for homegrown firms to play a leading part in this market expansion.

However, high levels of low-cost Chinese imports are unlikely to subside any time soon, and political wrangling regarding the controversial Domestic Content Requirements (DCR) has done little to aid domestic manufacturers' cause. Additional problems run through the sector, including a lack of scale and investment, and mixed policy support from government that is serving to undermine confidence in India's ability to deliver a supportive and stable climate in which to invest in solar power.

Mercom Capital Group's analysis of the current state of the Indian domestic solar manufacturing market finds a sector that was active long before any policy or significant market demand existed. Prior to the establishment of the transformative National Solar Mission (NSM), Indian solar firms focused on original equipment manufacturing and exports to Europe, amassing billions of dollars in export revenues between 2008 and 2012.

When Chinese manufacturing boomed, module prices began to fall sharply, dropping from $1.80/W to $0.65/W between 2011 and 2012, and state-backed Chinese firms were able to corner vast shares of the global market at the cost of Indian suppliers.

Current capacity Mercom data shows that the current manufacturing ...

