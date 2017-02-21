Latest IP, Development Platforms and Resources Enable New Video Bridging Capabilities Supporting a Variety of MIPI Interfaces

Expands use cases to foster development of innovative new video bridging applications using the latest generation processors, displays and sensors

Design flexibility, unique programmability and high performance of CrossLink make it ideal for broad markets including consumer, industrial and automotive

Designs based on CrossLink IP use up to 40% less logic than previous versions with reduced power consumption while enabling more functionality

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), the leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, today announced the expansion of its Lattice CrossLink™ programmable ASSP (pASSP) solutions to enable new video bridging capabilities with the release of three new CrossLink intellectual property (IP) and two new CrossLink demonstration platforms showcasing MIPI® DSI to LVDS and CMOS to MIPI CSI-2. Reinforcing Lattice's commitment to provide bridging solutions for consumer, industrial, and automotive applications, the company has optimized existing CrossLink IP to save logic resources and lower power consumption.

The CrossLink product was designed to address the challenges of today's rapidly changing I/O landscape by offering designers a new way to develop high performance, low power and compact bridging solutions. Since the product introduction less than a year ago, Lattice has seen strong interest from customers to expand beyond typical early applications of the CrossLink product for simple interface conversion, merging and muxing of image sensors, application processors and displays.

By optimizing existing IP, leveraging new IP and development platforms, along with additional resources, Lattice can offer more solutions for a greater variety of bridging applications that captures the best of both worlds with the combined the flexibility and fast time to market of an FPGA and the power and functional optimization of an ASSP.

"The new CrossLink IP and solutions will enable our customers to adopt cameras and displays with the latest mobile interface technology to reduce overall system cost, power and size, while accelerating the design cycle of their next-generation products," said C.H. Chee, senior director of marketing, mobile consumer division at Lattice Semiconductor. "As inventors of the first programmable bridging device, and the world's fastest MIPI D-PHY bridging device, Lattice is committed to delivering a low cost bridging solution with the highest bandwidth, lowest power and smallest footprint."

Key features of the new CrossLink pASSP IP solutions include:

New IPs

One Input to One Output MIPI CSI-2 Camera Interface Bridge enables better connectivity and improved signal integrity over connectors, large PCBs and flex cabling. It also provides programmability for data packet repair or additional packet transmissions.

enables better connectivity and improved signal integrity over connectors, large PCBs and flex cabling. It also provides programmability for data packet repair or additional packet transmissions. One Input to Two Output MIPI CSI-2 Camera Splitter Bridge enables video data from a single image sensor to go to two sources.

enables video data from a single image sensor to go to two sources. 4:1 MIPI CSI-2 Camera Aggregator Bridgeallows four CSI-2 cameras to be connected to a single CSI-2 interface on the processor. Two image sensors are merged together in a left/right format. A GPIO pin can then multiplex between the two sets of merged image sensors.

New Technology Demonstration Platforms

CMOS to MIPI CSI-2 Camera Bridging Demonstration Connects a popular image sensor with MIPI DPI CMOS-type pixel bus to the CSI-2 input on the application processor MIPI DSI to LVDS display bridging demonstration Connects the applications processor to a Dual Link LVDS display

MIPI DSI to LVDS Interface Bridging Demonstration Connects mobile application processors to large format LVDS displays Demonstrates the ability for industrial displays to interface to high volume, high performance mobile Application Processors.



About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) provides smart connectivity solutions powered by our low power FPGA, video ASSP, 60 GHz millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to our customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating an ever better and more connected world.

