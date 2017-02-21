Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on The Biotech Growth Trust 21-Feb-2017 / 12:34 GMT/BST London, UK, 21 February 2017 Edison issues review on The Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) The Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) is a specialist vehicle, aiming to generate long-term capital growth via investment in global biotech stocks. Following a particularly volatile period for the biotech industry, where concerns about drug pricing and investor risk aversion have weighed heavily on stock prices, the managers are hopeful that greater clarity regarding US healthcare policy will lead to continued improved performance of biotech stocks. Industry fundamentals remain attractive, including continued innovation and valuations are very supportive, which offers the potential for higher industry merger and acquisition activity. BIOG's current 7.0% discount to cum-income NAV is modestly wider than the historical averages of the last one, three, five and 10 years (range of 4.1% to 6.2%). The board has an active discount control mechanism in place, aiming to keep the discount below 6%. In keeping with the aim of generating long-term capital growth rather than income, BIOG does not pay a dividend. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| | |[5] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 546153 21-Feb-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=94ec8807b0db05499ec5143652fc6858&application_id=546153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=546153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=546153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=546153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=824a704d5aa7fdcb442bc890c7358b08&application_id=546153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=546153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=546153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

