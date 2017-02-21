Unique new capability provides consistent view of device traffic across web, apps and mobile operator environments

Afilias Technologies, makers of market-leading device intelligence platform DeviceAtlas, today announced that DeviceAtlas is extending its scope to include the native apps environment. This makes DeviceAtlas the only platform that can provide holistic views of device usage across web, apps and mobile network layers. The capability will dramatically improve the ability of app publishers and advertising platforms to more effectively monetize native apps.

DeviceAtlas' relentless focus on up-to-minute device intelligence has established it as the de facto standard in the advertising and analytics industries. DeviceAtlas' patented technology provides a common device identifier that enables full understanding of device traffic across all connected environments. The move to include native apps coverage means that customers can now get a unified view of device data across all channels and media. For the first time, business intelligence users can directly compare results by device across environments, enabling them to provide richer reporting to their internal customers. Device monetization performance can now be understood more completely, making the characteristics affecting performance more easily identified.

According to Martin Clancy, Head of Marketing for DeviceAtlas, "It is critical for our clients to understand customer engagement at the device level in every environment to ensure that all their systems (marketing, operations, customer support, and content) are addressing customers optimally. Adding app level visibility enables only DeviceAtlas to offer detailed data on devices in all connected environments, giving companies an advantage that helps them outperform their competitors."

DeviceAtlas will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from Feb 27-Mar 2 at Apps Planet, stand D11, HALL 8.1. We will also be exhibiting for media at Showstoppers on February 26. http://www.showstoppers.com/mwc2017-2/

About Afilias Technologies

Afilias Technologies Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Afilias plc, is an expert provider of mobile and web technologies that help companies to reach their customers, regardless of device, content, or context. Products include the DeviceAtlas device intelligence solution, the goMobi website publishing solution and Developer tools such as mobiReady.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005034/en/

Contacts:

Afilias

Alan Wallace, +1 215-706-5716

press@afilias.info