Next Generation Sequencing Global Market - Forecast to 2022 - By Technology, Application, End User & Region - Research and Markets

The global Next Generation Sequencing market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR to reach $14,722.5 million by 2022. The NGS market is classified based on products, technology, end users, application and geography. The global NGS products are further divided into instruments, services and workflow products.

A decade has gone, since the first human genome has been sequenced and sequencing technology has come a long way from the time of introduction as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the way the human genomes are being sequenced now a days. The time and cost to sequence has tremendously reduced since the first human genome was sequenced, which took a decade time and around $3 billion. But now a human genome can be sequenced at a cost of just $1,000 in one to two days. In the last five years, the sequencing cost has rapidly reduced and this is supposed to have a huge impact on the NGS market in the coming years.



The NGS technology is segmented into reversible terminator sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, single molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), and others. The NGS application market is segmented in two different ways, one by sequencing process and the other by field of application.



Companies Mentioned:



10X Genomics

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Amoy Diagnostics CO

Archerdx

Asuragen

BGI

Biomatters LTD

Biomerieux

Cancer Genetics, INC.

Caredx, INC.

Danaher Corporation

Direct Genomics

DNA Electronics

Dnastar, INC.

Dnavision Sa

Electron Optica

Electronic Biosciences

Eurofins Scientific

Flowjo Llc

Genapsys,INC.

Genewiz

Genomatix Software Gmbh

Igenomix

Illumina, INC.

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Market Analysis



4. Next Generation Sequencing Global Market, by Technology



5. NGS Global Market, by Product Type



6. Next-Generation Sequencing Global Market, by Application



7. Next-Generation Sequencing Global Market, by End Users



8. Next-Generation Sequencing Global Market, by Region



9. Company Developments



10. Major Player Profile

