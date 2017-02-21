Global Biorefinery Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 - By Feedstock, Products, Raw Material, Technology, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biorefinery technologies Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Biorefinery technologies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $980.5 billion by 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Biorefinery technologies Market, By Feedstock



5 Biorefinery technologies Market, By Products



6 Biorefinery technologies Market, By Raw Material



7 Biorefinery technologies Market, By Technology



8 Biorefinery technologies Market, By Application



9 Biorefinery Technologies Market, By Geography



10 Leading Companies

Companies Mentioned



Abengoa Bioenergia

Amgen, Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International

Beta Renewables

Biogasol

Biogen Idec

Blue Sugars Corporation

Borregaard

Bp Biofuels

Celgene

Cephalon

Clarient

Dupont

Fiberight

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Imclone Systems

Iogen

Lanzatech

Medimmune

Petrobras

Poet-Dsm Advanced Biofuels

Salix Pharmaceuticals



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2mc6mn/global

