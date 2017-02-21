Worldwide Advanced Wound Care Markets: Skin ulcer treatments, dressings, wound closure, burn treatment and negative pressure wound therapy - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Wound Care Markets Worldwide" report to their offering.

Advanced Wound Care Markets Worldwide

This report, Advanced Wound Care Markets Worldwide, provides useful business planning tools for companies competing in or considering entry or investment in wound care. Market sizing for segments such as skin ulcer treatments, dressings, wound closure, burn treatment and negative pressure wound therapy are included. Scores of companies are profiled in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

Trends Affecting the Market

Competitive Outlook



2: Introduction and Overview

Functions of the Skin

Normal Integument

Epidermis

Dermis

Subcutaneous Tissue

Effects of Aging on the Integumentary System

Types of Wound Healing

Wound Healing Process

Delays of Wound Healing

Complications of Wound Healing



3: Main Types of Wounds

Skin Injuries

Pressure Injuries or Decubitus Ulcers

Diabetic Ulcers or Neuropathic Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Burns

Thermal Injury

Chemical Injury

Electrical Injury

Depth Classification

Surgical Wounds

Trauma Wounds



4: Wound Care Treatment Products

Anti-Infectives

Industry Innovations

Compression and Composite Dressings

Industry Innovations

Sutures

Absorbable

Nonabsorbable

Staplers and Staples

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants and Glues

Fibrin-based

Collagen-based

Vascular Closing Devices

Synthetic Adhesives/Glues

Industry Innovations

Adhesive Strips and Tapes

Dry Dressings

Industry Innovations

Cleansing

Debridement

Industry Innovations

Alginates

Industry Innovations

Hydrocolloids

Industry Innovations

Hydrogels

Industry Innovations

Films

Industry Innovations

Foam Dressings

Industry Innovations

Biological Dressings

Cellular/Tissue-Based Products

Amniotic Membrane

Growth Factors

Industry Innovations

Collagen

Industry Innovations

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Industry Innovations

Pressure Relief

Industry Innovations

Miscellaneous

Electrical Stimulation

Ultraviolet

Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen

Whirlpool Therapy

Electromagnetic Therapy Device

Ultrasound

Low Intensity Laser Therapy

Other Therapies



5: Worldwide Skin Ulcer Wound Treatment Market Analysis

Overview

Anti-Infectives

Competitive Summary

Skin Ulcer Management

Competitive Summary

Moist Dressings

Competitive Summary

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Competitive Summary

Biological Dressings

Competitive Summary

Pressure Relief Devices

Competitive Summary

Miscellaneous Skin Ulcer Treatments

Competitive Summary

Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis

Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market by Segment

Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market by Region

Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market Competitive Analysis



6: Worldwide Burn Wound Treatment Market Analysis

Anti-Infectives

Competitive Summary

Burn Injury Management

Competitive Summary

Moist Dressings

Competitive Summary

Biological Dressings

Competitive Summary

Pressure Relief Devices

Competitive Summary

Miscellaneous Burn Treatments

Competitive Summary

Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market Analysis

Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market by Segment

Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market by Region

Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market Competitive Analysis



7: Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Analysis

Wound Closure

Anti-Infectives

Surgical and Trauma Wound Management

Moist Dressings

Biological Dressings

Miscellaneous Surgical Wound and Trauma Treatments

Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market Analysis

Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market by Segment ......

Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market by Region

Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market Competitive Analysis



8: Total Worldwide Wound Care Market Size, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Market Summary

Total Market by Segment

Market by Type

Market by Application

Market by Region

Competitive Market Summary



9: Industry Developments

Interactive and Active Use of Dressings

World Demographics

IMPACT OF AGING POPULATIONS

Worldwide Prevalence of Wounds

Competitive Bidding Contracts

Regulatory Issues

Healthcare System and Reimbursement by Country

United States

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Japan

Emerging Markets

Wound Care Technologies

Approved Products

Products in Development

Electronic Medical Records

Medical Device Tax

Non-Payment Events

Evidence-Based Wound Care

Wound Closure Cost Considerations

Home Care

Scar Treatment

Mesenchmyal Stem Cell Use in Wound Care

Honey Treatment

Telemedicine and Wound Care

Vitamin D

Apps for Wound Care

Obesity and Wound Healing

Silver Toxicity

Surgical Infection

Wound Care Clinics



10: Conclusions

11: Company Profiles



3M Health Care

ABL Medical, LLC

Acelity L

Acell, Inc

Arobella Medical, LLC

Baxter Bioscience

B. Braun/Aesculap, Inc

BSN Medical, Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec, Inc

Crawford Healthcare Ltd

Cyrolife, Inc

Curaline, Inc

EHOB, Inc

Ethicon, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc

Hartmann USA , Inc

, Inc Hill-Rom Company, Inc

Hollister Wound Care, LLC

Integra Life Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Lifebond Ltd

Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH & Co

Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc

Medline Industries, Inc

Medtronic Plc

MiMedx Group, Inc

MoInlycke Healthcare, LLC

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc

Pfizer, Inc

Smith & Nephew, Plc

Soluble Systems, LLC

Southwest Technologies

Stryker Corp



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv6f53/advanced_wound

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





