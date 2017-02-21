Worldwide Advanced Wound Care Markets: Skin ulcer treatments, dressings, wound closure, burn treatment and negative pressure wound therapy - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Wound Care Markets Worldwide" report to their offering.
Advanced Wound Care Markets Worldwide
This report, Advanced Wound Care Markets Worldwide, provides useful business planning tools for companies competing in or considering entry or investment in wound care. Market sizing for segments such as skin ulcer treatments, dressings, wound closure, burn treatment and negative pressure wound therapy are included. Scores of companies are profiled in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
Introduction
Scope and Methodology
Size and Growth of the Market
Trends Affecting the Market
Competitive Outlook
2: Introduction and Overview
Functions of the Skin
Normal Integument
Epidermis
Dermis
Subcutaneous Tissue
Effects of Aging on the Integumentary System
Types of Wound Healing
Wound Healing Process
Delays of Wound Healing
Complications of Wound Healing
3: Main Types of Wounds
Skin Injuries
Pressure Injuries or Decubitus Ulcers
Diabetic Ulcers or Neuropathic Ulcers
Arterial Ulcers
Venous Ulcers
Burns
Thermal Injury
Chemical Injury
Electrical Injury
Depth Classification
Surgical Wounds
Trauma Wounds
4: Wound Care Treatment Products
Anti-Infectives
Industry Innovations
Compression and Composite Dressings
Industry Innovations
Sutures
Absorbable
Nonabsorbable
Staplers and Staples
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants and Glues
Fibrin-based
Collagen-based
Vascular Closing Devices
Synthetic Adhesives/Glues
Industry Innovations
Adhesive Strips and Tapes
Dry Dressings
Industry Innovations
Cleansing
Debridement
Industry Innovations
Alginates
Industry Innovations
Hydrocolloids
Industry Innovations
Hydrogels
Industry Innovations
Films
Industry Innovations
Foam Dressings
Industry Innovations
Biological Dressings
Cellular/Tissue-Based Products
Amniotic Membrane
Growth Factors
Industry Innovations
Collagen
Industry Innovations
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Industry Innovations
Pressure Relief
Industry Innovations
Miscellaneous
Electrical Stimulation
Ultraviolet
Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen
Whirlpool Therapy
Electromagnetic Therapy Device
Ultrasound
Low Intensity Laser Therapy
Other Therapies
5: Worldwide Skin Ulcer Wound Treatment Market Analysis
Overview
Anti-Infectives
Competitive Summary
Skin Ulcer Management
Competitive Summary
Moist Dressings
Competitive Summary
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Competitive Summary
Biological Dressings
Competitive Summary
Pressure Relief Devices
Competitive Summary
Miscellaneous Skin Ulcer Treatments
Competitive Summary
Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis
Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market by Segment
Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market by Region
Total Worldwide Skin Ulcer Treatment Market Competitive Analysis
6: Worldwide Burn Wound Treatment Market Analysis
Anti-Infectives
Competitive Summary
Burn Injury Management
Competitive Summary
Moist Dressings
Competitive Summary
Biological Dressings
Competitive Summary
Pressure Relief Devices
Competitive Summary
Miscellaneous Burn Treatments
Competitive Summary
Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market Analysis
Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market by Segment
Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market by Region
Total Worldwide Burn Treatment Market Competitive Analysis
7: Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Analysis
Wound Closure
Anti-Infectives
Surgical and Trauma Wound Management
Moist Dressings
Biological Dressings
Miscellaneous Surgical Wound and Trauma Treatments
Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market Analysis
Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market by Segment ......
Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market by Region
Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Wound Treatment Market Competitive Analysis
8: Total Worldwide Wound Care Market Size, Forecast and Competitive Analysis
Market Summary
Total Market by Segment
Market by Type
Market by Application
Market by Region
Competitive Market Summary
9: Industry Developments
Interactive and Active Use of Dressings
World Demographics
IMPACT OF AGING POPULATIONS
Worldwide Prevalence of Wounds
Competitive Bidding Contracts
Regulatory Issues
Healthcare System and Reimbursement by Country
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Spain
Italy
France
Japan
Emerging Markets
Wound Care Technologies
Approved Products
Products in Development
Electronic Medical Records
Medical Device Tax
Non-Payment Events
Evidence-Based Wound Care
Wound Closure Cost Considerations
Home Care
Scar Treatment
Mesenchmyal Stem Cell Use in Wound Care
Honey Treatment
Telemedicine and Wound Care
Vitamin D
Apps for Wound Care
Obesity and Wound Healing
Silver Toxicity
Surgical Infection
Wound Care Clinics
10: Conclusions
11: Company Profiles
- 3M Health Care
- ABL Medical, LLC
- Acelity L
- Acell, Inc
- Arobella Medical, LLC
- Baxter Bioscience
- B. Braun/Aesculap, Inc
- BSN Medical, Inc
- Cardinal Health, Inc
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec, Inc
- Crawford Healthcare Ltd
- Cyrolife, Inc
- Curaline, Inc
- EHOB, Inc
- Ethicon, Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline, Plc
- Hartmann USA, Inc
- Hill-Rom Company, Inc
- Hollister Wound Care, LLC
- Integra Life Sciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lifebond Ltd
- Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH & Co
- Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc
- Medline Industries, Inc
- Medtronic Plc
- MiMedx Group, Inc
- MoInlycke Healthcare, LLC
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc
- Pfizer, Inc
- Smith & Nephew, Plc
- Soluble Systems, LLC
- Southwest Technologies
- Stryker Corp
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv6f53/advanced_wound
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716