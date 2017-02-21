Publicis Groupe: VIVA TECHNOLOGY 2017 SECOND EDITION: PARIS, JUNE 15 - 17, 2017

VIVA TECHNOLOGY 2017 SECOND EDITION:

PARIS, JUNE 15 - 17, 2017

Viva Technology, the event for those inventing the world of tomorrow, announces its second edition on 15, 16, and 17 June 2017 in Paris, at the Porte de Versailles. The President of the French Republic will attend the event where the outline of the 2017 edition will be revealed. It is thanks to the development of the French digital ecosystem, helped by the policies implemented by the government that the launch of such an event as Viva Technology is today possible.

Organized by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos, Viva Technology is becoming the world's leading innovation event, bringing together startups and large companies to give them a unique opportunity to initiate and develop successful collaborations.

More ambitious perspective in 2017 with an emphasis on the international dimension and a richer experience

The goal is to welcome more than 50,000 visitors including 5,000 startups. The international dimension of Viva Technology is further pronounced, with a significantly higher proportion of international speakers, visitors, and startups, as well as the presence of several country pavilions.

Viva Technology seeks to give its visitors a more efficient experience through new contact schemes such as Talent Connect, to facilitate the search for jobs in the digital sector; Mentor Connect, to help startups find Mentors; and the Office Hours platform to encourage meetings between investors, VCs, and startups.

Partnerships with industry leaders

This new edition of Viva Technology is supported by platinum partners such as BNP Paribas, Google, Orange, and La Poste, which are deeply involved in the organization and success of the event. In addition, Viva Technology's Gold partners, including Accor Hotels, Airbus, Air France, Carrefour, Cisco, ENGIE, LVMH, ManpowerGroup, PMU, RATP Group, Sanofi, Sodexo, SNCF, Groupe TF1, Valeo, and Vinci Energies will again, this year, champion open innovation and collaboration between startups and large groups exclusively at Viva Technology.

The partners of the Hall of Technology and the Accelerate zone will be announced later.

First speakers on the international tech scene announced

More than 300 speakers are expected on stage at VivaTech to discuss the impact of tech and digital on different sectors of society and inform visitors about the transformations in progress.

The first speakers have been announced, and they are among the most inspiring personalities on the international tech scene:

- Peter Fenton, General Partner, Benchmark

- Tony Hseih, CEO, Zappos

- Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman & CEO, GE

- Peggy Johnson, Executive VP, Business Development, Microsoft

- Ambarish Mitra, Co-Founder & CEO, Blippar

- David Kenny, General Manager, IBM Watson

- Bob Pittman, Chairman & CEO, iHeart Media

- Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman, Alphabet Inc

- Dan Schulman, CEO, Paypal

- Karim Sy, Founder & Chief Catalyst, Jokkolabs

- Shelley Zalis, CEO, Girl's Lounge

- Daniel Zhang, CEO, Alibaba

A new Challenge platform for connecting startups and large companies

Several thousand startups will also be present at VivaTech. From new upstarts to well known unicorns, everyone will find opportunities to continue growing. A special are at the event will be dedicated to organizing meetings with investors and finding the right solutions for their development.

Viva Technology is also reviving its Challenges platform this year. This wide-ranging call for applications, particularly dedicated to open innovation, will see the launch of a hundred Challenges by the end of March. Startups can find opportunities to develop and accelerate their growth, which will materialize at the event in June. For this new edition of Viva Technology, the LVMH group is launching the LVMH Innovation Award to reward a promising startup after an international call for applications. For LVMH, this award confirms the importance of digital and the entrepreneurial spirit at the core of the group's strategy.

More orientated toward the general public

This wish to embrace the general public and students makes Viva Technology unique. This approach will be backed up by accessible events such as e-gaming, a concert, digital art shows, and more.

Maurice Lévy, CEO of Publicis Groupe, puts it like this: "We thank the President of the French Republic for his support for this great event that puts France at the center of the digital world. The 2017 edition will consolidate the space that Viva Technology carved out for itself in its first edition, because we will propose an even more innovative and international event."

"Viva Technology is the only event of this scale that brings leading businesses and startups together for direct dialogue. We are keenly aware that innovation, technology and creativity lead to disruptions that are key to driving momentum in our businesses," notes Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the LVMH Group. LVMH is co-organizer of the event via its media division Groupe Les Echos and partner of the Viva Technology Luxury Lab.

About VivaTechnology

Viva Technology Paris, an international event co-organized by Publicis Groupe and the Les Echos Group, is dedicated to the growth of startups, digital transformation and innovation. The event allows the startups and large companies to be connected in the same unit of time and place, in order to facilitate meetings, develop collaborations and present the latest innovations.

More information on www.vivatechnology.com and @VivaTech

contact: pr@vivatechnology.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

