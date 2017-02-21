AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced that Julian Brown has joined AXIS Insurance as Vice President and Underwriter, responsible for leading growth initiatives and product development for the Company's London market Managing General Agency (MGA) unit. Mr. Brown will work alongside Paul Cullum, Senior Vice President, London MGA, and his team of underwriters, who currently operate in the property and liability market in London.

"Julian's appointment immediately helps AXIS Insurance to further enhance the service offerings we provide to our brokers and coverholders," said Mr. Cullum. "Given our team's momentum in building our London MGA portfolio, and our recent expansion into liability, this is a natural progression that will help AXIS maintain and grow a profitable and diversified book of business."

"AXIS Insurance has expanded and enhanced its London MGA and coverholder business in recent years, focused principally on property and liability classes," said Dax Gulmohamed, Executive Vice President and Head of International Professional Lines and London MGA at AXIS. "Julian brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge in professional lines, and will provide AXIS the opportunity to offer new products and solutions in the market. Working with our existing highly experienced team, Julian's appointment will allow us to further accelerate the growth of a high-quality portfolio of business."

Mr. Brown has more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry. He joins AXIS Insurance from specialist insurer Beazley, where he was International Focus Group Leader, with responsibility for teams in London, France and Singapore. Prior to that, Mr. Brown worked for broker SBJ International, where he specialized in international professional lines business.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital is a Bermuda-based global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2016 of $6.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Please be sure to follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn.

About AXIS Insurance

AXIS Insurance a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) -provides Property Casualty, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Aviation, Credit Political Risk, Environmental, Accident Health coverages and other customized insurance solutions. Our products are offered through our distribution partners, which include wholesale brokers, retail brokers and designated managing general agents/underwriters ("MGAs"/"MGUs") in the U.S. and abroad. Coverages are backed by the financial strength and security of the AXIS Insurance Companies, rated "A+" (Strong) by Standard Poor's and "A+" (Superior) XV by A.M. Best. For more information, visit our website at http://www.axiscapital.com/en-us/insurance.

