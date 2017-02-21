

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that a Biologics License Application or BLA for inotuzumab ozogamicin has been accepted for filing and granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



Inotuzumab ozogamicin is being evaluated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL. Inotuzumab ozogamicin received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in October 2015 for ALL.



The priority review status accelerates FDA review time from 10 months to a goal of six months from the day of acceptance of filing, and is given to drugs that may offer major advances in treatment or may provide a treatment for which no adequate therapy exists.



The Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA is in August 2017.



In addition, Pfizer noted that a Marketing Authorization Application or MAA for inotuzumab ozogamicin in the same patient population is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency or EMA.



