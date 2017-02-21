

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has appointed Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as the new National Security Advisor a week after the controversial resignation of Lt. General Michael Flynn from the post.



Gen. Flynn quit last Monday amid reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a phone call with the Russian ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak. The conversations reportedly involved sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration, although Flynn has denied that sanctions were discussed.



Trump announced the name of his new NSA pick at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Monday in the presence of McMaster and Acting National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg. Gen Kellog will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.



A veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, McMaster is known as a respected military strategist.



Selecting him as one of 100 most influential people in the world in 2014, Time magazine said McMaster might be the 21st century Army's pre-eminent warrior-thinker.



In his 1997 book, Dereliction of Duty, McMaster had boldly blasted the Joint Chiefs for their poor leadership during Vietnam.



