PROVIDENCE, RI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a full line of ZnSe (zinc selenide) focusing lenses that are optimized for use with steel cutting lasers up to 4 kW and are suitable field replacements.

Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses come in plano-convex and -meniscus configurations in 1" to 2" O.D. sizes with thicknesses ranging from 0.250" to 0.380". They are offered in two versions: one with standard A/R coatings that provide < 0.2% total absorption and another with a proprietary Cool-Cut™ coating which absorbs < 0.15% of laser energy to protect against heat damage.

Suitable for OEMs or field replacement, Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses feature focal lengths from 3" to 10" in 0.5" increments, are optimized for 10.6 microns and can be supplied plain or mounted. Available for 200 W to 4 kW CO2 cutting lasers, they are made for Amada®, Cincinnati®, Mazak®, Mitsubishi®, Prima®, Strippit®, Trumpf®, and others.

Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request and delivery is from stock within 24-hours.

Laser Research Optics is a division of Meller Optics, Inc., a world leading manufacturer of hard crystalline materials such as ruby and sapphire since 1921. The company maintains one of the largest inventories of stock CO2 optics in the country. Available for immediate delivery, the optics are ideal for direct field replacement in low power CO2 lasers currently being used for laser marking, laser engraving, laser cutting, and low power scribing and welding.

