WILMINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced an expanded line of metric shaft collars, couplings, and mounting components suited for use in mechanical drive systems and structural applications.

Stafford Metric Shaft Components feature over 800 items including the Grip & Go™ quick release handle which can convert a standard shaft collar into a rapidly adjustable locating device and Staff-Lok™ Shaft Collars that reposition without tools. New items include flange shaft collars, face mounting collars, and heavy-duty shaft collars and couplings.

Available in 3 mm to 80 mm I.D. sizes, Stafford Metric Shaft Components are offered in aluminum, steel, stainless steel, and thermoplastics, depending upon style. Standard metric items include set-screw, 1-piece, 2-piece, and hinged styles along with couplings in 1-, 2-, and 3-piece styles, with or without keyways, and inch-metric shaft couplings and adapters.

Stafford Metric Shaft Components are priced according to construction and quantity. Price quotations and samples are available upon request.

About Stafford Manufacturing

Founded in 1975, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. is a leading manufacturer of shaft collars, couplings, and specialized mechanical drive and structural components. Their "Standard Series" features over 300 popular items which are in stock for immediate delivery, their "Signature Series" features premium quality collars and couplings manufactured in the USA, and their "Solution Series" features over 500 problem-solving components for anyone involved in product and system development.

In addition to their over 4,000 catalog parts, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. manufactures problem-solving parts for leading OEMs, contract manufacturers, and industrial distributors. Their well-engineered design solutions can be found in all types of equipment including conveyors, packaging machinery, processing equipment, recreational products, medical instruments, storage systems, and consumer goods. Stafford Manufacturing is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.

