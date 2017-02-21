SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP) a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based electronic health record, practice management and mHealth solutions today announced that its voice-enabled EHR platform, talkEHR™, has achieved 2015 Edition ONC Health IT certification as a Health IT Module.

The 2015 Edition Certification Program supports a diverse health IT system, including but not limited to electronic health record (EHR) technology, and crosses the care continuum to include a broader range of care settings. Health IT certification criteria in the ONC Health IT 2015 Edition Certification Program enhance privacy and security capabilities, improve patient safety and interoperability and improve upon the reliability and transparency of certified Health IT. Health IT certified to the 2015 Edition certification criteria and associated standards and implementation specifications can be implemented by an eligible provider, eligible hospital, or Critical Access Hospital and may be used to demonstrate meaningful use or participate in other EHR Incentive Programs. talkEHR was certified on Feb 3, 2017 by ICSA Labs, an Office of the National Coordinator-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) and is compliant in accordance with applicable criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"talkEHR 'breaks the mold' in the EHR industry by melding the advanced functionality required under Meaningful Use Stage 3 with one of the most user-friendly interfaces available in the marketplace for leveraging and populating an EHR," said Mahmud Haq, MTBC CEO. He continued, "We look forward to adding talkEHR to our highly ranked suite of fully integrated, web-based, clinical, practice management and revenue cycle management solutions."

Adeel Sarwar, MTBC CTO stated, "talkEHR, which will be officially launched later this year, seamlessly incorporates all of the tools required to thrive under Meaningful Use Stage 3 and the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) into one integrated platform." He further explained, "EHR users can also leverage MTBC's integrated, full-service revenue cycle management solution at one of the lowest price points in the industry."

ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, offers vendor-neutral testing and certification. ONC Health IT 2014 and 2015 Edition Certification is granted to those technologies that are capable of meeting the more rigorous testing criteria developed to support providers and hospitals who wish to deliver higher quality patient care and exchange clinical information securely.

talkEHR's certification number is 170002R00. ONC Health IT certification conferred by ICSA Labs does not represent an endorsement of the certified Health IT technology by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

About ONC Certification

The ONC Certified Health Information Technology (Health IT) program tests and certifies that Health IT is capable of meeting the 2014 or 2015 Edition criteria approved by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

About ICSA Labs

ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, offers third-party testing and certification of security and health IT products, as well as network-connected devices, to measure product compliance, reliability and performance for many of the world's top security vendors. ICSA Labs is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited and 9001:2008 registered organization. ICSA Labs is NVLAP accredited as a Health IT Test Lab and is also an ONC-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) accredited by ANSI to ISO/IEC 17065. Visit http://www.icsalabs.com and http://www.icsalabs.com/blogs for more information.

