Legal Marijuana Industry Fueling Higher Standard of Production and Preservation for Cannabis Based Products

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 21, 2017

The cannabis and legal marijuana industry continues to be a rapidly growing and very lucrative opportunity for a variety of companies, but a recent focus on intellectual property development and innovative services have emerged as companies go all-out to serve the thriving consumer demand where legally approved marijuana operations have been approved. Companies in the race to enhance production and quality as well as providing new advanced services in the industry include:Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD), Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), mCig, Inc. (OTC: MCIG), United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB).

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD), announces the completion of an agreement allowing the Company to introduce a new and revolutionary set of intelligent and active packaging systems for cannabis transport and storage. These products will allow cultivators and retailers to preserve THC levels, protect trichomes and save terpenes, while helping to mitigate pathogen levels, all of which are critical to the marketing and enjoyment of high-quality cannabis flowers.

"We plan to lead the market in advanced transport and storage for the fast growing cannabis industry," commented Jimmy Chan, CEO. "Currently, cannabis flowers have a very short shelf life. The trichomes that protect the cannabinoids, terpenoids and flavonoids are extremely sensitive to handling, atmosphere gases, humidity and light. Current methods of transport and storage are very unfriendly to trichome preservation, resulting in millions of dollars in lost profits for cultivators and retailers and reduced enjoyment by consumers. Our aim is to lead the market in fixing these problems for the fast growing cannabis marketplace." Read this and more news for SGMD athttp://marketnewsupdates.com/news/sgmd.html

Through the use of patent protected technologies, Sugarmade will offer transport and storage containers that will actively create the ultimate protective environment within transport and storage containers, while also applying food safe oxidizers to mitigate pathogens to make cannabis safer. Sugarmade and its licensor partner, Cannabis Active Packaging, Inc., are currently in the applications development process and are actively developing prototypes for testing in the laboratory environment.

While the food industry has used modified atmosphere packaging for many years, recent advancements have given way to active and intelligent packaging. Active packaging is a smart system that involves interaction between packaging components and the internal gas atmosphere within the package. The intellectual property on which Sugarmade will base its new products takes active packaging one step further by adding intelligence to the packaging, which will allow for active feedback to the consumer and tracking throughout the entire supply chain.

In other recent performances and developments in the marijuana markets:

Cannabis Science, Inc.(OTC: CBIS) News: Crown Baus Capital Corp. (CBCA) announces the Company acquires 100-acre investment participation in the Cannabis Science, Inc. (CBIS) Property and Drug Development Projects spread across California and Nevada. The agreement includes cultivation, laboratory, and manufacturing capabilities. CBIS will receive 10 million common shares of CBCA as payment in kind. Mr. Dabney is the President, CEO, and Co-Founder of both CBCA and CBIS.

MassRoots, Inc.(OTCQB: MSRT) closed up at $1.01on Fridaytrading over 2.3 Million shares by the market close. MassRoots, one of the leading technology platforms for the cannabis industry, announced on last Friday a general business update on the Company and legal cannabis marketplace. Read the full update at:http://finance.yahoo.com/news/massroots-provides-business-company-outlook-140000927.html

mCig, Inc.(OTCQB: MCIG) closed up over 7% on last Friday trading over 2.7 Million shares by the market close. mCig Inc., a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets, earlier this month came into a significant agreement with several MCIG's major shareholders to reduce its common stock by 60 million shares by converting those shares into 6 million Series A Preferred Stock with a minimum 2 year lock up agreement.

United Cannabis Corporation(OTCQB: CNAB) closed even last Friday at $2.00 trading over 1.5 Million shares by the market close. United Cannabis recently announced that it, along with its Jamaica-based subsidiary, Cannabis Research & Development ("CRD"), had signed a Letter of Intent with the Caribbean Institute of Medical Research to collaborate on advancing clinical research on medical cannabis.

