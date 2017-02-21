US Organic Tea & Coffee Market to Grow at 13% Till 2022: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing environmental concerns, rising health concerns and increasing instances of food adulteration to drive United States organic tea & coffee market by 2022

According to a TechSci Research report, "United States Organic Tea & Coffee Market, By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", the market of organic tea & coffee in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during 2017-2022. Growing instances of lifestyle diseases, increasing disposable income, rising awareness among consumers and surging environmental concerns are expected to aid the country's organic tea & coffee market during 2017 - 2022. Moreover, expanding distribution channel, increasing visibility as well as accessibility of organic tea & coffee in retail outlets and aggressive marketing strategies being adopted by companies and online retailers is expected to positively influence United States organic tea & coffee market over the next five years.

As consumers in the United States are becoming more health-conscious, they are seeking products which have minimal impact on their health and provide nutritional benefits. Organic products, especially beverages, are considered healthy as natural ingredients or substances are used to prepare them. All organic products are grown without any use of artificial chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers. In the United States, the demand for organic tea & coffee is increasing owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding their high nutritional value, in comparison to conventional tea & coffee products.

"United States government is taking initiatives to promote and encourage the consumption of organic products in the country. The government bodies such as the United States Department of Agriculture, and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service have laid down favorable policies and legislations in order to increase the quality standard of organically produced products." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based United States management consulting firm.

"United States Organic Tea & Coffee Market, By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" has evaluated the future growth potential of United States organic tea & coffee market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the United States organic tea & coffee market.

