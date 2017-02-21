Eclipse Announces the Complete Client Self-service Platform - Introducing TouchPoint+

BRADFORD, England, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eclipse Legal Systems, the only Law Society Endorsed provider of legal software solutions, has today announced the release of its next generation client self-service platform.

TouchPoint+ builds upon Eclipse's TouchPoint system - a device-independent and interactive experience for legal service providers, their business partners and clients, which uses real-time data from Eclipse's core Proclaim Case and Practice Management solution.

With TouchPoint+, service providers can now deliver a complete portal experience, seamlessly utilising their own branding and visual identity, encompassing the core suite of Eclipse's online communication tools.

Providing access to a huge range of live information, TouchPoint+ is an 'always on, always visible' self-service solution which can be configured to provide as much or as little data and interaction as desired.

TouchPoint+ includes the following communication and self-service features:

Brandable environment allowing service providers to control imagery and overall visual experience

'FileView Interactive' online matter tracking solution, providing real-time and secure access to relevant data

'SecureDocs' online document delivery and acceptance tool

Targeted news feeds, social media links, and cross-selling opportunities

Configurable, visual KPI and charting data

Eclipse's Marketing Director, Darren Gower, explains:

"TouchPoint+ builds upon our market-leading TouchPoint platform to provide an even more powerful self-service portal. The ability to brand the TouchPoint+ experience in line with your firm's identity, plus the ready-to-go integration of Eclipse's core online tools, provides a market-leading self-service experience for today's increasingly demanding clients and customers."



About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 23,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas. Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

DC Law (Move with us)

Co-operative Legal Services

Brown Turner Ross

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

