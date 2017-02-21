AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), a developer of innovative power conversion technologies, will hold a conference call on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, February 27, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-203-7337

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-2252

Conference ID: 7770368

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=123092 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 27, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 7770368

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is a technology company dedicated to advancing electric power conversion. The company has developed a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture™ (PPSA™). PPSA™ improves the size, cost, efficiency, flexibility and reliability of electronic power converters. PPSA™ can scale across several large and growing markets, including solar PV, variable frequency drives, battery energy storage, mobile power and microgrids, and electric vehicle fast charging. The Company is also developing and has patented a bi-directional, bi-polar junction transistor (B-TRAN™) which has the potential to dramatically increase bi-directional power switching efficiency and power density. Ideal Power employs a capital-efficient business model which enables the company to address several product development projects and markets simultaneously. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

