Source: RenewEconomy

Two Queensland workplace regulators are recommending that all battery storage units not be placed in either the home or the garage, and should instead be installed in a free standing, weatherproof enclosures.

The Electrical Safety Office, part of the Office of Industrial Relations, and WorkCover Queensland have issued the advice ahead of - and apparently anticipated - strict new guidelines that are due to be released by Standards Australia in April.

The recommendations to not install battery storage in garages or sheds, and instead put them in a separate enclosure, have caused controversy in the industry, which fears that the cost of installation could rise by thousands of dollars, and are "over-reach" in the case of quality equipment.

They point out that battery storage has been installed in tens of thousands of homes in Germany, mostly in garages, and there are thousands of installations already in Australia, including in the Sydney harbourside property of prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The industry has accused authorities of being too conservative, although they recognise the risk of low cost, low quality technology with poor installation standards.

Still, ...

