INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Scale Computing today announced that it is increasing its presence in Indianapolis with a move to a new office space in downtown Indianapolis. Their new home, The Union, is a newly reopened building focused on housing technology companies at 525 South Meridian.

Scale Computing had a record 68 percent revenue increase in 2016, thanks to high demand for next generation virtualization solutions and services in businesses across all industries. This move provides more flexibility to grow at an even faster rate in the future. In addition to the move, Scale Computing received a "Develop Indy" grant from the city to accelerate growth in 2017 and beyond.

"We love Indy. We have called Indianapolis home for 9 years because we have been able to put together such a talented team in a growing tech sector," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Indianapolis is simply a great location for innovation. We have another office in Silicon Valley and we see the value in linking Silicon Valley with Indy rather than outsourcing overseas. We're proud to be part of this new community of technology innovators at The Union campus."

The Union, located in The Brougher Building -- a former Eli Lilly property -- was developed with the needs of entrepreneurs and growing companies in mind. Scale Computing joins two other high-tech tenants who have already taken space at The Union, file management company SmartFile and healthcare analytics company Springbuk. The property was developed jointly by investors and TechPoint, which offers programs, research, and events for Indiana's tech community.

The hyperconverged infrastructure market, in which Scale Computing is a key player, is one of the fastest growing and most competitive markets for both IT hardware and software. Scale Computing is positioned for continued growth in local, national, and international markets.

Scale Computing's customers include colleges and school districts, retail, banks, medical centers, law firms, manufacturers, nonprofit organizations, county and municipal agencies, and many other diverse industries. All of these companies share a need to manage their data and applications without incurring over-the-top costs and complexity.

Scale Computing's innovative HC3 platform brings storage, servers, virtualization, and high availability together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 solutions lower out-of-pocket costs and radically simplify the infrastructure needed to keep applications optimized and running.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry leader in complete hyperconverged infrastructure solutions with thousands of deployments spanning from the SMB to the distributed enterprise. Driven by patented technologies, HC3 systems install in minutes, nearly eliminate downtime, self-heal from failures, and automatically optimize workloads to maximize price-performance. For more information visit www.scalecomputing.com.

