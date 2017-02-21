Trends and changes in the wireless industry continue to pressure network operators. Mobile data traffic increases every year, absorbing capacity and threatening the user experience. Meanwhile, operators are competing to be ready for upcoming 5G deployments as that standard takes hold over the next few years.

Meeting the network capacity needs of operators now while building a solid 5G foundation is where CommScope is focused, which the company will demonstrate at Mobile World Congress 2017.

"Operators are addressing their current challenges with a focus on LTE optimization, small cell deployments and in-building wireless, plus looking ahead with 5G development and trials," said Ben Cardwell, senior vice president, CommScope Mobility Solutions. "With our expertise and extensive portfolio of wireless and fiber optic solutions, CommScope is helping customers through this important transition, as it has through other technology generations."

CommScope will present many of its network solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017, centered around major areas of operator concern:

Capacity - CommScope solutions such as ultra-wideband base station antennas, enhanced to support the 1400 MHz and 600 MHz frequency bands, help operators get the most capacity from their valuable spectrum holdings. At MWC17, CommScope is offering a tutorial on antenna beamforming and MIMO technology, key areas of LTE capacity enhancement.

- CommScope solutions such as ultra-wideband base station antennas, enhanced to support the 1400 MHz and 600 MHz frequency bands, help operators get the most capacity from their valuable spectrum holdings. At MWC17, CommScope is offering a tutorial on antenna beamforming and MIMO technology, key areas of LTE capacity enhancement. Densification - CommScope will display its integrated metro cell solution for urban areas with strict zoning requirements and rural areas with coverage spots. The company will also present its major in-building wireless solutions, most notably IT-friendly distributed antenna system (DAS) and indoor small cell offerings. A summary of CommScope's many years of experience in IBW can be found in the new In-Building Wireless Best Practices eBook.

- CommScope will display its integrated metro cell solution for urban areas with strict zoning requirements and rural areas with coverage spots. The company will also present its major in-building wireless solutions, most notably IT-friendly distributed antenna system (DAS) and indoor small cell offerings. A summary of CommScope's many years of experience in IBW can be found in the new In-Building Wireless Best Practices eBook. Virtualization - The first step towards virtualizing network functions is deploying a centralized radio access network (C-RAN), which requires more fiber. At MWC17, CommScope will discuss its broad portfolio of fiber connectivity solutions for fronthaul and backhaul networks, as well as its unique C-RAN small cell solution for cell virtualization.

- The first step towards virtualizing network functions is deploying a centralized radio access network (C-RAN), which requires more fiber. At MWC17, CommScope will discuss its broad portfolio of fiber connectivity solutions for fronthaul and backhaul networks, as well as its unique C-RAN small cell solution for cell virtualization. Optimization - Efficiency is always a critical design requirement for wireless networks, and a driving force behind CommScope innovations. The company's iQ.link®XG microwave planning software, interference mitigation filters and intelligent, plug-and-play DC power supply solution, PowerShift™, offer unique capabilities in network optimization.

To mark its recent 40th anniversary, CommScope recently announced its all-time top 40 innovations for communications networks. Visitors to CommScope's stand 2J30 in Hall 2 at MWC17 will have a chance to compete in a quiz based on that list. To book a meeting or schedule a demo of CommScope network solutions, visit CommScope at MWC.

