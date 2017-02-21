MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global mobile payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, announces today that Digital Provider will introduce its new partnership program aimed at content providers, mobile network operators and mobile application developers during GSMA Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, taking place February 27 - March 2, 2017.

Organized by the GSMA, Mobile World Congress ("MWC") is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, aptly held in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona. MWC is a B2B event for anyone and everyone in mobile, as well as those in adjacent industries who want to discover how mobile technology can benefit their industries.

The event will allow Digital Provider to meet face-to-face with its existing partners, and also provides the opportunity to start dialogues with new Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") and potential clients.

Digital Provider's current network covers MNOs in The Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Poland and Turkey. With the goal to extend coverage to over fifteen new markets by the end of 2017, Digital Provider is in the constant search of new partners in selected emerging markets.

Over one-hundred content providers and mobile application developers in Digital Provider's current network are able to increase their conversion and sales volumes by tapping into the full power of mobile commerce. Additionally, they provide their customers the ability to use their mobile devices as a form of payment for on-demand and subscription-based services using the one-click payments module over a data connection. This capability is part of Digital Provider's proprietary Trinity Platform that allows Digital Provider to bill mobile network operators on behalf of mobile users. Payments are processed without any additional information from the mobile user, which provides a significant conversion improvement compared to other payment methods.

"This year's Mobile World Congress slogan, The Next Element, aligns perfectly with Net Element," comments Mikhail Shabanov, General Director of Digital Provider. "We are excited by our international development, and have made considerable strides with our proprietary platform and a pool of partners that position us to expand into new territories and create a truly global player in the direct carrier billing market."

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Digital Provider's team during the conference. For more information, email Konstantin Zaripov, Net Element's Head of Emerging Markets at: kzaripov@netelement.com.

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with almost 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series conferences. For more information about GSMA, visit www.gsma.com. For more information about Mobile World Congress, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include whether the Company will achieve its goal to extend coverage to more new territories by the end of 2017. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties are: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contact:

Net Element

+1 (786) 923-0502

media@netelement.com



