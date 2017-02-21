

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $52.73 million, or $2.19 per share. This was higher than $45.95 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $772.68 million. This was up from $764.00 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $52.73 Mln. vs. $45.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -EPS (Q2): $2.19 vs. $1.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $772.68 Mln vs. $764.00 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 and $8.25 Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX