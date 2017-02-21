Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 21-Feb-2017 / 13:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN* *Date: 21 February 2017* +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ |Name of _applicant_: |SThree plc | +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ |Name of scheme: |SThree Executive Share | | |Option Scheme (ESOS), LTIP | | |and SAYE/SIP and Minority | | |Interests | +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ |Period of |From: |21 August|To: |21 | |return: | |2016 | |February | | | | | |2017 | +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ |Balance of unallotted |992,692 (LTIP/MI), 492,095 | |securities under scheme(s) |(SAYE) and 795,844 (Minority | |from previous return: |Interests) | +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ |Plus:The amount by which the |0 | |block scheme(s) has been | | |increased since the date of | | |the last return (if any | | |increase has been applied | | |for): | | +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ |Less:Number of _securities_ |13,725 (SAYE) and 1,495,964 | |issued/allotted under |(Minority Interests) | |scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ |Equals:Balance under scheme(s) |992,692 (LTIP/MI), 478,370 | |not yet issued/allotted at end |(SAYE) and 292,572 (Minority | |of period: |Interests) | +---------------+---------------+---------+----------+---------+ +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |Name of contact: |Hanisha Hands-Patel - Senior | | |Company Secretarial Assistant | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |Telephone number of contact:|0207 7268 6000 | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: BLR TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 3873 End of Announcement EQS News Service 546181 21-Feb-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2017 08:22 ET (13:22 GMT)