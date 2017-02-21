NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- PebblePost®, the inventor of Programmatic Direct Mail®, today announced the appointment of Marita Scarfi, as Chief Financial Officer. Scarfi brings a long record of success in numerous chief executive roles at leading ad agencies. PebblePost's mission is to provide digital marketers with the most effective marketing medium available. Headquartered in the company's new San Francisco office, Scarfi will support this mission by leading the buildout of the company's West Coast presence and ensuring PebblePost is fiscally ready to support the growth it is experiencing now and well into the future.

"I have known Marita for many years and have been impressed by her abilities to scale transformative new companies into efficient and high performing billion-dollar businesses," said Lewis Gersh, CEO of PebblePost. "Securing her leadership is a huge win for PebblePost and our clients as it will help us all learn, grow and outpace our goals."

Scarfi brings more than 25 years of experience in operations and finance to her new role. Most recently, Scarfi served as CFO at 72andSunny, a well-known creative agency that frequently ranks #1 in the nation. For 16 years, she also served in a variety of roles at creative digital agency Organic, including CFO, COO to CEO. At PebblePost, Scarfi will oversee the company's evolving financial systems and processes. Currently, she is leading the company's San Francisco office opening and regional expansion.

"PebblePost has created an entirely new channel for digital marketers which will leave a sea of archaic modes of driving programmatic success in its dust," said Scarfi. "Lewis is a truly visionary leader and I look forward to playing a big role as PebblePost transforms the advertising landscape and brands realize results impossible in the past."

About PebblePost®

PebblePost invented Programmatic Direct Mail® to transform real-time online activity into personalized, dynamically rendered direct mail that's delivered into postal hubs within 12-24 hours, every day. The company's patent pending digital-to-direct mail platform integrates segmentation, campaign management, production, analytics and optimization. PebblePost combines the power of intent data with the effectiveness of in-home to achieve far higher response, conversion rates and ROAS. PebblePost® is a venture-backed company based in NYC.

