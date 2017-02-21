LAS VEGAS, NV and FORT WAYNE, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- At this year's IFPE, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a world leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of precision seals and bearings, will demonstrate the power of its Service PLUS program. This 'total solution' simplifies the workflow across every discipline of a fluid power professional's value chain; from engineering to logistics, manufacturing to the aftermarket.

In addition, design engineers working in power transmission, motion control and fluid power industries will be interested in seeing first-hand the next generation of solutions for hydraulic and pneumatic applications, including the latest developments in rotary, linear and static sealing.

Joe Woods, Fluid Power Segment Manager Americas for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: "As a one-stop solution provider, we are thrilled to highlight our Service PLUS program. It has been well received and tremendously successful in helping customers simplify their inventory processes through smarter custom logistics, incorporating 'ready-to-use' assembled components and enhanced support for aftermarket requirements, with customized seal kits and packaging. This includes an express prototyping service called QuickSeal."

IFPE attendees are encouraged to stop by booth S81616 to share ideas with seal engineering experts in fluid power and hydraulics, while perusing the wide range of products from Trelleborg Sealing Solutions that include: O-Rings, hydraulic seals, rotary shaft seals, oil seals, static seals, pneumatic seals and mechanical face seals.

