NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- As today's connected consumers continue to create more and more online accounts, many are finding it difficult to balance security with simplicity when protecting their personal information. Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, is now helping Dashlane, the leader in online identity and password management, solve that privacy problem for customers across 15 languages.

Dashlane's previous multilingual support was an enlightening experience for the fast-growing startup. Even though bilingual employees could be counted on to deliver accurate translations, the process required to publish that content across multiple platforms became a significant drain on product developers. These frustrations were soon amplified when external translators recruited to address additional languages were unable to reliably meet Dashlane's strict quality standards.

"After trying several different approaches it became evident that it would be impossible to effectively scale our workflows into as many languages as our business demanded," said Dashlane co-founder Jean Guillou. "We realized we needed to make a move that would allow us to seamlessly support more content without risking our hard-earned customer trust in the process."

That move turned out to be Smartling.

"The Smartling translation management platform sparked Dashlane's interest with a set of visual context capabilities that aren't available anywhere else," explained Julia Prause, Smartling's Director of Account Management. "By showing how easily translators, editors, and reviewers can see exactly where target text will be displayed on a page or in an app, Dashlane knew its former copywriting and formatting issues could be swiftly and efficiently resolved."

Dashlane makes identity and online purchasing checkouts simple with its password manager and secure digital wallet app and has helped more than five million users manage and secure their digital identities. Available on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS, the Dashlane app allows people to securely manage passwords, credit cards, IDs, and other important information via advanced encryption and local storage.

"Whether the text is English, French, Japanese or any other language, all content updates look the same to our developers," added Dashlane Localization Manager Manon Berdu. "By keeping all the copy writing complexities invisible to our developers, we can quickly address our marketing needs and expanding global business opportunities without taking engineers away from where they're needed most. With Smartling, Dashlane has driven improvements in both translation quality and delivery speed, while enabling us to focus on continued product innovation instead of worrying about content localization."

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to multiple pricing plans customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com or contact us at hi@smartling.com or 1-866-707-6278.

