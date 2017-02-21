FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- A Florida banker is the next Chairman of the Board of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

Keith Costello, CEO of First Green Bank, with locations in Central Florida and Fort Lauderdale, was officially installed recently at the Chamber's 107 Annual Meeting, taking over duties from Heiko Dobrikow, general manager of the Riverside Hotel.

"It is my honor to undertake this vital position to improve the economy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale region," said Costello. "Our theme is leadership and we intend to impact four critical areas: coastal resiliency and sea level rise, community-based real estate development, access to capital for entrepreneurs and small businesses and our regional efforts with the South Florida Partnership."

Other officers of the Chamber are: Juliet Roulhac, FP&L, chair-elect, Suzanne Bogdan, Fisher and Phillips, chair-elect designate, Heiko Dobrikow, Riverside Hotel, immediate past chair, Stephanie Toothaker, general counsel, Tripp Scott, and Roya Baxter, BGM CPA's, treasurer.

"Our leadership team, Board of Directors, councils and committees have all the right individuals to lead our region for continued growth and diversification," said Dan Lindblade, president and CEO. "We continue to forge new opportunities both domestically and internationally to make sure we bring the right mix of investment and opportunity to secure South Florida's future."

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Broward County Florida with 1,300 members employing nearly 500,000.