LAKE FOREST, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Baldwin® Hardware, a leading brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), showcased its Palm Springs midcentury modern collection during Modernism Week, an annual celebration of midcentury modern design, architecture, art, fashion and culture. As a sponsor of the festival, Baldwin Hardware provided luxury handlesets and interior door hardware for four of the show houses, exhibited throughout the event and unveiled a Palm Springs-inspired Door Couture look.

With more than 600 events throughout the Greater Palm Springs area, Modernism Week set the stage for Baldwin to showcase its midcentury modern designs.

"Given the location and theme for Modernism Week, it only made sense to tout Baldwin's new Palm Springs collection, which is inspired by the sculptural lines, contemporary patterns and uncomplicated aesthetic of midcentury modern design," said PJ Rosch, Baldwin senior brand manager. "Hand forged and meticulously designed, the Palm Springs collection is available in all 20 Baldwin finishes providing architects and designers with endless design opportunities."

To make an impression on over 75,000 festival attendees, Baldwin turned heads at the CAMP and Christopher Kennedy Compound with its own Door Couture model adorned in a gown and headpiece inspired by the Palm Springs collection. In addition, Baldwin added the finishing hardware touches to four of the Modernism Week show houses.

MODERNISM WEEK SHOW HOUSE: THE CHRISTOPHER KENNEDY COMPOUND

For a fourth year, Kennedy brought together nearly twenty of the nation's most prominent tastemakers to create uniquely designed rooms in this decorator showcase. Dubbed the "#1 Must-See Event of Modernism Week," The Christopher Kennedy Compound featured Baldwin's Minneapolis Handleset on its front door and incorporated Estate Levers throughout the home.

EICHLER DAY 3.0

To celebrate Joseph Eichler, a visionary developer who brought modern to the masses, Modernism Week provided attendees the opportunity to tour some of the newly completed Desert Eichlers. The homes featured mountain views, large trademark Eichler atriums, expansive glass windows and stylish midcentury hardware including Baldwin's Palm Springs Handleset and Mid-Century Rosettes.

THOMBOY PROPERTY

A main attraction in the Modern Garden Tour and the Signature Home Tour, the Thomboy Property provided attendees a snapshot of the best in modern desert architecture. To appeal to the modernist and capture the unique expression of the desert oasis lifestyle, the Thomboy Property installed Baldwin's Santa Monica Pocket Door Lock and Contemporary Reserve Knobs.

To see more of Baldwin Hardware at Modernism Week, visit Baldwin's blog. To learn more about Baldwin Hardware products, visit https://www.baldwinhardware.com/ or check out Baldwin's social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BALDWIN

Baldwin is part of Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and faucets with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Stanley®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders' hardware (Stanley-National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Spectrum Brands is a global, diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. Spectrum Brands employs over 15,500 employees worldwide and sells to the top 25 global retailers with products in more than one million stores.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lindsay Miller

714-573-0899 x. 224

lindsay@echomediapr.com



