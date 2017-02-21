New automatic in-building positioning feature and lightweight backpack design increases efficiency of XCAL-Harmony

Accuver, the world's leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions, today released a new automatic in-building positioning feature and freshly designed backpack to its XCAL-Harmony product line.

Accuver's XCAL-Harmony is a portable, easy-to-carry, multi-phone testing solution that can be used for indoor walk test in buildings, subway stations, campuses and stadiums. The latest feature offers a user-friendly solution that increases the speed and accuracy of in-building network testing because it eliminates the need for a user to manually click his or her position on the screen and automates the process.

The new XCAL-Harmony backpack is designed to hold six smartphones with XCAL-Mobile or XCAL-Solo software and extra batteries for six hours of testing. The backpack also features a single port to charge all devices and batteries as and a single USB port to access the device log files, allowing for ease of data transfer.

"As mobile data traffic continues to rise, wireless service providers will need to closely monitor their in-building network performance to ensure optimal usage," said You Jin Kim, Head of Accuver Global Business Division. "Accuver's newest lightweight backpack is designed to increase the speed and accuracy of in-building testing, making the XCAL-Harmony a more efficient and powerful tool to measure indoor network performance."

Accuver will debut the XCAL-Harmony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 March 2. Please visit Accuver's meeting room #5M14MR, Innowireless booth #7M5, or contact Accuver for more information at sales.accuver@accuver.com.

About Accuver

Accuver is a leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions that optimize the performance and reliability of mobile networks. Working with all major network operators, infrastructure vendors, chipset manufacturers and wireless equipment OEMs, we measure, troubleshoot and optimize network performance and wireless service delivery. This involves a seamless blend of user insight, design innovation, software development, cutting-edge engineering, and support services.

