Additional features include interviews with Rihanna, Adventurers Grand Slam slayer Newall Hunter, Ultrarunner Dylan Bowman, Mad Max Fury Road composer Tom Holkenborg, and rock icon Iggy Pop

Hitting newsstands today, the February/March edition of The Red Bulletin features Metallica hot off a sixth No. 1 album and a buzz-inducing mic malfunction at The Grammys. In a cover story, the band's founders weigh in on overcoming hurdles and what it's like to still produce No.1 albums in a career spanning four decades.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005909/en/

Metallica Spills 'Guts, Soul, and Fire' And The Secrets To Longevity For The February/March Issue of The Red Bulletin Magazine (Photo: Business Wire)

The music-centric issue explores how Iggy Pop collaborated to stay relevant through a storied career, and how legend-in-the-making Rihanna has ignored the rules to achieve mega-star status. Plus, inside the issue readers will find a hearty dose of adventure, from a behind-the-scenes look at the latest Adventurers Grand Slam triumph to insight from Hollywood's star stunt people on getting into action-hero shape.

Additional highlights from the February/March issue of The Red Bulletin include:

Newall Hunter : A 53-year-old amateur explorer and IT engineer from Scotland joins an exclusive club, conquering the Adventurers Grand Slam

: A 53-year-old amateur explorer and IT engineer from Scotland joins an exclusive club, conquering the Adventurers Grand Slam Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL : After producing one of the greatest big-beat club hits of the early 2000s, he orchestrated his own successful career switch, composing movie soundtracks for the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road, and more

: After producing one of the greatest big-beat club hits of the early 2000s, he orchestrated his own successful career switch, composing movie soundtracks for the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road, and more Alex Soo Jung-Kim Pang : The best-selling author shares his secrets to doing less and achieving more

: The best-selling author shares his secrets to doing less and achieving more Dylan Bowman : A champion ultrarunner tells us how he keeps that runners high for his mega runs, like during that 30-mile trek around Mt. Fuji in Japan

: A champion ultrarunner tells us how he keeps that runners high for his mega runs, like during that 30-mile trek around Mt. Fuji in Japan Elon Musk: The founder of Space X and Tesla Motors, we look at the critical milestones Elon achieved to become the billionaire entrepreneur, real life Ironman and Mars evangelist he is today

Take a closer look at the latest issue of The Red Bulletin magazine on newsstands now or check out a sneak peek online at https://www.redbulletin.com/us/us

