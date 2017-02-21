Sapho Enables More Apps on IBM Domino with Its Micro App Platform

SAN BRUNO, California, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Sapho announced its connecting the Sapho Micro App Platform with IBM Domino to enable companies using the offering to utilize existing apps as well as build consumer-like micro apps. The Sapho Micro App Platform allows organizations to build secure micro apps on top of existing enterprise systems, such as IBM Domino, that simplify access to information and workflows used by employees. With Sapho, employee productivity is increased by 3x thanks to micro apps that deliver personalized information and one-click tasks via a Facebook-like newsfeed available to employees on their channel of choice, including a native mobile app, browser, intranet, email and/or messenger client, like IBM Watson Workspace.

"The Sapho Micro App Platform helps streamline workflows and deliver experiences to increase employee engagement," said Ed Brill, Vice President of Product and Design for IBM Collaboration Solutions. "Organizations using IBM Domino are seeking effective ways to refresh and extend Domino applications. Sapho now enables organizations to build micro apps leveragingand integratingtheir existing Domino investments."

Making Sapho accessible to IBM Domino customers allows IT to build micro apps that interact with IBM Domino databases that contain large quantities of enterprise data and business logic. Sapho's micro apps sit on top of IBM Domino's existing applications, monitor for changes, and surface them to employees so they can complete simple tasks like approvals and database queries.

"Email and workflow applications must be relevant and designed for today's user in order to improve their efficiency," said Peter Yared, CTO and co-founder of Sapho. "With Sapho and IBM Domino, IT is able to deliver micro apps based on IBM Domino data that contain modern interfaces and exceed employee expectations without costly upgrades."

Sapho recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study on enterprise application enhancements. The research found that employees are craving personalized, mobile, consumer-like apps at work, similar to the ones they use outside the office. Sapho's availability on IBM Domino is the most recent example of Sapho making workplace software more consumer-friendly. Read more about Sapho interfacing with IBM Domino, here.

Sapho's CTO and co-founder Peter Yared will demo the Sapho Platform with IBM Domino on stage during the keynote at IBM Connect in San Francisco this afternoon, Feb. 21. Yared was formerly the CIO of CBS Interactive and experienced first hand that employees were struggling to access and use their work software. Realizing that many existing systems of records were too costly to upgrade, he created Sapho to build the System of Engagement on top of the infrastructure already in place and operating at the modern enterprise. The net result is a modern interface and simpler micro apps and workflows that engage employees and accelerate the speed of business. Sapho helps its customers move IT beyond efficiency and towards effectiveness.

Sapho will be at booth #120 at IBM Connect to demo the platform in action.

About Sapho

Sapho triples employee productivity with a system of engagement that modernizes enterprise applications to accelerate the speed of business. As the industry's first micro app platform, Sapho enables organizations to build secure, single purpose apps that provide employees actionable data, insights, and tasks from all of their systems. Employees benefit from proactive notifications, updates, and one-click task completion from any device, browser, intranet, email, or messaging client. Sapho is used by customers in all industries to improve their internal workflows and increase employee effectiveness and productivity. Sapho was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Bruno, CA. For more information, visit www.sapho.com.

