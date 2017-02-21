Think Silicon Announces New Tools for Developers at Mobile World Congress 2017

BARCELONA, Spain and TORONTO, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

News graphics development tools target low power connected wearables and embedded systems

Today Think Silicon, a leader in developing ultra-low power graphics IP technology, announced new tools to enhance the creation of connected wearable, mobile and embedded display devices. Partaking in the annual global discussion for innovation and guidance, Think Silicon will exhibit at Montjuic Hall M8 Booth C4.6 for 4YFN Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, February 27 - March 1, 2017.



NEMA[TM]|Bits enables FPGA-GPU board demonstration

Think Silicon offers NEMA[TM]|Bits to assist developers by sampling graphics capabilities through the use of an FPGA (field-programmable gate array) board. Customers, developers, universities and other interested facilities can download the GPU code (Bit-Stream Image) from the Think Silicon website and flash or program the FPGA to test and validate GPU capabilities including the NEMA[TM]|GUI Builder toolkit (Graphical User Interface). The goal of NEMA[TM]|Bits is to entice developers to test the NEMA[TM]|GPU-Series capabilities using the FPGA board to help them in their decision finding process by implementing a GPU in their future wearable, mobile and embedded display devices. http://think-silicon.com/products/software/nemabits/



NEMA[TM]|GUI Toolkit empowers programmers to create high-quality GUIs in a fraction of time

Featuring a friendly user interface with drag-and-drop capabilities, NEMA[TM]|GUI Toolkit offers a development environment on host PCs to reduce GUI build development time. The unique framework automatically generates performance optimized executable code and API calls, with small memory footprint while making extensive use of the 3D features of NEMA[TM] GPUs. The toolkit delivers support for touchscreens, limitless screen size, and operating system targets.http://think-silicon.com/products/software/nema-gui-toolkit/



NEMA[TM]| Pixpresso easily converts images for low power embedded platforms

Using Think Silicon proprietary and patented frame-buffer and texture compression formats, NEMA[TM]|Pixpresso uses low bit rates to easily and efficiently convert images into and from formats suitable for lower power platforms and adapt images for application requirements. These devices support uncompressed formats (32-bit RGBA family) and various compressed image formats that enable developers to produce results that blend performance with power consumption requirements. When implemented in conjunction with NEMA[TM] GPUs, developers gain added support for image conversion using low power but with exceptional high quality results.

http://think-silicon.com/products/software/nemapixpresso/



"Think Silicon[TM] is proud to offer these new tools for developers as we welcome a new era of ultra-low power graphics technology for wearable and embedded devices," said Ulli Mueller, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development of Think Silicon. "Our goal is to empower customers with high performance - low power graphics IP to create new markets and products. We're confident that our new developer offerings introduced at Mobile World Congress will inspire the development of even more exciting new innovations. All of these tools are free with unlimited use for educational and research purposes. "

Think Silicon[TM] will exhibit their new developers tools at Montjuic Hall M8 Booth C4.6 for 4YFN Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, February 27 - March 1, 2017.

