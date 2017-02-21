LONDON, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts ($m) by Type of Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Renewable & Grid Energy Storage) by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America) Plus 17 Countries; Including Analysis of 11 Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers
The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global lithium-ion battery market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $3.1bn in 2017.
The Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data.
In this brand new report you find 194 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 184 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global lithium-ion battery market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• How is the Lithium-Ion Battery market evolving?
Global lithium-ion battery market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.
• What is driving and restraining Lithium-Ion Battery market dynamics?
194 tables, charts and graphs reveal the growth prospects for the lithium-ion battery market.
• How will each Lithium-Ion Battery application submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2027?
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer
Renewable & Grid Energy Storage
• Will leading national Lithium-Ion Battery market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
• North America Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
US Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Canada Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Mexico Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
• Europe Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
U.K Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Germany Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
France Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Italy Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Spain Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
• Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
China Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
India Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Japan Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Korea Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
• Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Saudi Arabia Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
UAE Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
South Africa Lithium-Ion Battery market t 2017-2027
• Latin America. Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Argentina Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
Brazil Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027
• Who are the leading lithium-ion battery companies and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
BYD Co.
Electrovaya Inc.
GS Yuasa Corporation
Hitachi Ltd
Johnson Controls
LG Chem
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung SDI Co.
Sony Energy Devices Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional lithium-ion battery markets and submarkets?
SWOT of the major strengths and weaknesses of the lithium-ion battery market
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Companies Mentioned in this Report
A123 Systems
AAP Global Limited
ABB Ltd.
ABSL Power Solutions
Accutronics Ltd.
Advanced Battery Management Ltd
AES Kilroot
AGM Batteries Ltd.
Anesco
Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)
Aved Electronics, Inc.
Axion Power International, Inc.
BAK Battery
Batech Korea, Inc.
Battery Power Technology Ltd.
Battery-Biz Inc.
Bender GmbH
BMZ GmbH
Boston-Power
Bren-Tronics Inc.
BYD Co. Ltd.
Camelion Battery Ltd.
Cell Pack Solutions Ltd
Cell-Con Inc.
Chint Group
Corvus Energy Inc.
Cyber-Power Electronic Corp.
Daimler AG
Ding Tai Battery Co. Ltd.
Dong Yang R&D Co., Ltd.
Dow Kokam
Duracell, Inc.
EaglePicher Technologies, LLC
ElecSys France
Electrovaya Inc.
Ener1, Inc.
Envia Systems, Inc.
E-One Moli Energy Ltd.
Excell Battery Group
Fundacão Parque Tecnológico Itaipu (FPTI)
G.S. Battery USA, Inc.
Genport srl.
GlobTek, Inc.
GP Batteries USA
Graphenano
GS Battery USA
GS Yuasa Corporation
Hitachi Ltd.
HYB Battery Co. Ltd.
IBT Power Limited
J&A Electronics Co. Ltd.
Jade technologies
Japone International Inc.
Johnson Controls
Kendoo Manufacturing Ltd.
LG Chem, Ltd.
Matthews Associates Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NEC Tokin Corporation
NICA Power Battery Corp.
Nissan
Novofuel Inc.
NRStor Inc.
Opus One Solutions Energy Corp.
Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
Red Electrica de Espana
Reliance India
S.P. Electronics
SABIC Home of Innovation
Saft Groupe S.A.
Samsung
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd.
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited
Shecom K.K.
Siemens
SK Innovation
Sony Energy Devices Corporation
Tesla
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Test Rite Battery Co. Ltd.
Textron Specialized Vehicles
Tohoku Electric Power Company
Toshiba Corporation
Tyco
UK Power Networks
Uniross Batteries Corp.
Valence Technology
ZSW
