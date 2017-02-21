LONDON, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts ($m) by Type of Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Renewable & Grid Energy Storage) by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America) Plus 17 Countries; Including Analysis of 11 Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global lithium-ion battery market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $3.1bn in 2017.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• How is the Lithium-Ion Battery market evolving?

Global lithium-ion battery market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.

• What is driving and restraining Lithium-Ion Battery market dynamics?

194 tables, charts and graphs reveal the growth prospects for the lithium-ion battery market.

• How will each Lithium-Ion Battery application submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2027?

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer

Renewable & Grid Energy Storage

• Will leading national Lithium-Ion Battery market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• North America Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

US Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Canada Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Mexico Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

• Europe Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

U.K Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Germany Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

France Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Italy Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Spain Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

• Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

China Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

India Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Japan Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Korea Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

• Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Saudi Arabia Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

UAE Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

South Africa Lithium-Ion Battery market t 2017-2027

• Latin America. Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Argentina Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

Brazil Lithium-Ion Battery market 2017-2027

• Who are the leading lithium-ion battery companies and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

BYD Co.

Electrovaya Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Johnson Controls

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co.

Sony Energy Devices Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional lithium-ion battery markets and submarkets?

SWOT of the major strengths and weaknesses of the lithium-ion battery market

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the lithium-ion battery market.

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the lithium-ion battery and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1798/Lithium-Ion-Battery-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned in this Report

A123 Systems

AAP Global Limited

ABB Ltd.

ABSL Power Solutions

Accutronics Ltd.

Advanced Battery Management Ltd

AES Kilroot

AGM Batteries Ltd.

Anesco

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)

Aved Electronics, Inc.

Axion Power International, Inc.

BAK Battery

Batech Korea, Inc.

Battery Power Technology Ltd.

Battery-Biz Inc.

Bender GmbH

BMZ GmbH

Boston-Power

Bren-Tronics Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Camelion Battery Ltd.

Cell Pack Solutions Ltd

Cell-Con Inc.

Chint Group

Corvus Energy Inc.

Cyber-Power Electronic Corp.

Daimler AG

Ding Tai Battery Co. Ltd.

Dong Yang R&D Co., Ltd.

Dow Kokam

Duracell, Inc.

EaglePicher Technologies, LLC

ElecSys France

Electrovaya Inc.

Ener1, Inc.

Envia Systems, Inc.

E-One Moli Energy Ltd.

Excell Battery Group

Fundacão Parque Tecnológico Itaipu (FPTI)

G.S. Battery USA, Inc.

Genport srl.

GlobTek, Inc.

GP Batteries USA

Graphenano

GS Battery USA

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

HYB Battery Co. Ltd.

IBT Power Limited

J&A Electronics Co. Ltd.

Jade technologies

Japone International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Kendoo Manufacturing Ltd.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Matthews Associates Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Tokin Corporation

NICA Power Battery Corp.

Nissan

Novofuel Inc.

NRStor Inc.

Opus One Solutions Energy Corp.

Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Red Electrica de Espana

Reliance India

S.P. Electronics

SABIC Home of Innovation

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited

Shecom K.K.

Siemens

SK Innovation

Sony Energy Devices Corporation

Tesla

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Test Rite Battery Co. Ltd.

Textron Specialized Vehicles

Tohoku Electric Power Company

Toshiba Corporation

Tyco

UK Power Networks

Uniross Batteries Corp.

Valence Technology

ZSW

