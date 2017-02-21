COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- ARCOS® LLC, the North American leader in utility resource management software, will host nearly 60 electric, gas and power plant utilities at its 14th-annual ARCOS Conference in St. Petersburg, Fla., from February 26 - March 1, 2017, to present cutting-edge strategies and technologies for responding to outages, restoring service and reporting on the restoration process.

Duke Energy Vice President of Engineering and Storm Director Luis Ordaz will deliver a keynote address giving attendees an insider's look at how one of America's largest utilities grappled with preparing for and restoring service after Category 5 Hurricane Matthew.

The conference agenda also includes Duke Energy Vice President of Construction & Maintenance Dave Maxon presenting highlights from a pre-conference ARCOS Executive Summit of international and U.S. utilities. Maxon will report on trends and technologies discussed in the summit, which focuses on successfully operating the utility company of the future.

ARCOS and its utility partners will run nearly 40 sessions including:

exploring mobile damage assessment with ARCOS's SAMsix solution;

automatically building crews for blue-sky and emergency response via Crew Manager, which a utility can use to increase its adherence rate for planned work by more than 10 percent;

improving communication with customers and contractors via the ARCOS SIREN® Mass Calling solution; and

using callout and event management software to safely speed up service restoration.

Sessions will be led by expert ARCOS users from Eversource, NiSource, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern Company, Tampa Electric Company, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation and more.

"At the conference, we share the hard-won know-how to get faster, sharper and safer about service restoration," said Bruce Duff, chief executive of ARCOS. "Discussions happen in presentations, over meals and in the hallways. Attendees are laser-beam focused on imparting what they know. We also get incredible user input for designing ARCOS's technologies now and into the future."

About ARCOS LLC

ARCOS is the North American leader in delivering crew callout and crew resource management SaaS solutions to the utility industry. ARCOS automates damage assessment and inspection, crew assembly daily and during emergencies, ultimately helping to restore energy faster, yet safely, to communities. The award-winning solutions help utilities save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction. Learn more about ARCOS emergency resource management software at www.arcos-inc.com. ARCOS and Crew Manager are registered trademarks of ARCOS LLC.