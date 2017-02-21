LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Her Imports (OTCQB: EZJRD), a leading retailer of human hair extensions, today announced the launch of four retail locations in Boston, Hartford, San Antonio and Pasadena, CA.

Her Imports now boasts 33 locations in the U.S., as well as an online store. The expansion advances Her Imports' vision of making high-quality hair extensions more accessible across the nation. By offering superior quality products and a more personalized approach, the retailer provides women with a reliable place to buy, style and maintain amazing hair.

Her Imports brings in fair-trade, exotic hair and hair products from India, and sells them for below normal retail prices -- virgin, Remy hair is sold for as little as $250 USD for three bundles. Furthermore, shopping at Her Imports retail locations provides a positive experience, as customers receive a private consultations to help choose amongst various styles, lengths, closures and colors to create their desired look. Her Imports provides hair extensions that are ethical and safe, as the Company has established long-term business relationships with vendors and inspects every single bundle for quality.

"We are delighted to be opening these new locations to make affordable, ethical hair products more readily available to our clientele," stated CEO Barry Hall. "As African-American women are often overlooked in the beauty industry, we are on a mission to help provide our customers with high-quality and affordable beauty products. Our goal is to have 100 retail locations worldwide by the end of 2019."

About Her Imports:

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, www.herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers.

Forward Looking Statements:

