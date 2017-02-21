CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: MRNA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension and cancer, today announced the appointment of Seymour Fein, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Fein to the Marina Biotech team," stated Joseph W. Ramelli, CEO of Marina Biotech. "His strong background and expertise in gastroenterology and oncology, make him the perfect fit to oversee the clinical development of Marina Biotech's pipeline. The fact that he has successfully taken over 20 drugs through development to approval, is a strong endorsement of the potential for the company to successfully develop innovative therapies for horrible diseases such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP)."

"I'm excited to join the Marina Biotech team and for the opportunity to help develop CEQ508 for the unmet medical need of FAP. This product is a first in class shRNA which utilizes a novel delivery technology enabling oral administration and direct targeting of the dysplastic tissue," stated Dr. Seymour Fein.

Dr. Fein's professional activities have been focused on drug development research for over 35 years. He has been extensively involved in the successful development of numerous drugs, biologics and medical devices over this time leading to FDA approvals for over 20 drugs (NDAs, sNDAs, BLAs) and devices (PMAs). Dr. Fein began his career at Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. as a senior research physician and was responsible for a clinical development program that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of recombinant interferon-alpha for cancer treatment. Dr. Fein was also the medical director of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) where he was responsible for therapeutic areas including gastroenterology, oncology, and cardiology. He later served as medical director for Rorer Group (now part of Sanofi) and Ohmeda (now part of Baxter). Dr. Fein founded and has been managing partner of a clinical and regulatory consulting organization and has worked closely with the Division of Gastroenterology and Inborn Errors Products at the FDA. He has participated in the development of and FDA approval of numerous drug products in many therapeutic areas. Dr. Fein has successfully overseen entrepreneurial drug development leading to the FDA approval of two orphan drug products in the field of gastroenterology.

Dr. Fein received his B.A. degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.D. degree with honors from New York Medical College. He completed a three-year residency in internal medicine at Dartmouth and a three-year fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at Harvard Medical School, where he served as an instructor of medicine during his final fellowship year. Dr. Fein is board-certified in both oncology and internal medicine.

About Marina Biotech, Inc.

Marina Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension, and cancer. Our pipeline includes combination therapies of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and small molecules. The Marina Biotech pipeline currently includes a clinical program in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (a precancerous syndrome). By its merger with IthenaPharma, Marina Biotech recently acquired IT-102/IT-103 -- next generation celecoxib -- which will be developed together with CEQ508 as a therapeutic enhancer for therapies against FAP and CRC. IT-102/IT-103 are also being developed for the treatment of combined arthritis/ hypertension and treatment of pain requiring high dose of celecoxib. Additional information about Marina Biotech is available at http://www.marinabio.com.

Marina Biotech Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Marina Biotech to successfully integrate its business operations with those of IthenaPharma; (ii) the ability of Marina Biotech to obtain funding to support its clinical development; (iii) the ability of Marina Biotech to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iv) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (v) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (vi) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Marina Biotech's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Marina Biotech assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

For Marina inquires:

Joseph Ramelli

CEO

Marina Biotech, Inc.

(626) 964-5753



